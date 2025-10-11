7,414,794

Last week, we suggested that managing the health service while preparing for winter, with 7.4 million people on the NHS waiting list, might push some NHS bosses to consider new job opportunities. However, nobody ended up losing their jobs, and the waiting list has now grown to 7.41 million.

The Labour Party was filled with glee when it shared a graph in April showing that waiting times had decreased. Wes’s grand plan is truly coming to fruition.

2027:

The good news is that all is not lost: patients in England will be able to access care through a new service called NHS Online, set to launch in 2027. The government says this “online hospital” service aims to reduce waiting lists by allowing patients referred to a hospital by their GP to consult with a specialist via phone or video calls, instead of attending an in-person appointment.

Hmm, didn’t Alexander Graham Bell invent the phone in 1876? So, what have 7.41 million been waiting for? A phone call.

£25.7 billion

The Government handed the NHS an additional £25.7bn in its first Budget. The formula was simple: increasing resources will increase output and reduce waiting lists. But Wes forgot this is the NHS. As we said this week in our manifesto for a better life: A simple solution to a complex problem will always be wrong.

With the next budget, the strategy might become more obvious as the chancellor has the green light to “tax everyone to death.”

Billions

Billions more to be spent on medicine as Keir Starmer rips up rules, says the Times.

Lord Vallance of Balham, the science minister, is leading government efforts to increase spending on medicines.

So if TTE has this right, you get an ex-pharma CEO leading the efforts to negotiate the price of medicine, and the costs go up by billions.

Hmm, so that’s where the £25 bill is going - To Lord Vallance’s chums.

12.9%

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR positivity in hospitals rose to a weekly average of 12.9% in week 40, up from 11.7% the previous week. The highest rates were among those aged 85 and over, with a positivity rate of 18.8%, an increase from 16.6% in week 39.

Now you might ask, why isn’t everyone masking up? Oops, well, as it seems, Hospitals are reintroducing face masks. Seems the NHS really is an evidence-free zone.

Figure. Weekly confirmed COVID-19 episodes tested in hospital settings, England.

3.3%

Now this is interesting - the weekly average positivity rate for influenza is 3.3% compared with 1.9% in the previous week.

Not only does Christmas come early these days, but it seems influenza has already taken hold, along with all the mince pies filling the supermarket shelves. Go on, we know you’ve already thought about it.

17.2%

However, winning the race this week is good old Rhonovirus. In week 39, Rhinovirus positivity increased slightly to 17.2%, with the highest positivity in those aged under 5 years at 42.5%.

For all the talk of “flu”, we can tell you that Tyrrell’s rule of three is currently in action:

“In any given year, a third of upper respiratory infections will have no known cause. A third will be caused by a mixture of agents: this third consists of all known agents, with the exception of rhinoviridae, which cause the remaining third”.

75 days

To bring you some cheer, we thought we’d point out it’s only 75 days to Christmas - Hmm, sounds like time for a mince pie.

This post was written by two old geezers who will be taking Christmas Day off. Hmm, until then, it’s more of the same.