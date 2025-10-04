8.4%

As of 25 September, syndromic surveillance reported a slight increase in SARS-CoV-2 positivity to 8.4%, compared with 7.6% in the previous week.

With the arrival of Nimbus and Stratus variants, watch out for full-on scare tactics over the next few months. The TTE office thinks it would be better to name these variants Laurel and Hardy: at least that way, we know someone is having a laugh.

Increasing:

If you’ve been out about recently, you’re probably aware of the rising number of coughs and colds out there.

During week 39, GP out-of-hours daily contacts for acute respiratory infections, including influenza-like illness and acute bronchitis/bronchiolitis, continued to increase, but broadly in line with seasonal expectations.

Rest assured, though, around the corner is advice to get your “shots” to prevent the winter onslaught of “flu,” whatever that means.

£840 million

The amount the UK government had spent on stockpiling Tamiflu by 2023. It seems, though, if you look at open prescribing data, you can’t give the stuff away for free. With the latest government announcement, it will now be available year-round. Perhaps you can give it away for free, or perhaps they will pay you to take it.

7,402,796

Imagine running the health service and facing winter with 7.4 million on the NHS waiting list. Perhaps you’d be looking for a new job.

Well, that is precisely what the head of NHS England will be doing shortly, as the organisation is shutting down permanently. Not a day too soon, the TTE office says, but that doesn’t help the millions of poor folk on the list as we enter winter.

Notably, however, is the lack of media interest in the government’s poor performance so far in reducing the numbers - it’s hardly a moonshot. Watch for the next update due soon, as the waiting list rose for the second month in a row in July to its highest level since March.

Over 5%

Europe’s healthcare index jumped over 5% after a deal between Pfizer and the White House over tariffs - the biggest daily jump since 2008. As my old man said, there’s always someone making a dollar.

Millions more

The UK’s Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, used his speech at the Labour Party Conference to say that weight-loss jabs should be given to millions more people to tackle the obesity crisis.

The office can’t get over Wes’s obsession with the jabs: is he on the payroll or asleep at the wheel?

22

Wes has ordered an urgent review of the vetting procedures for doctors who qualified overseas after a Times investigation found 22 medics were banned abroad but subsequently cleared to treat NHS patients. It seems we have the answer - Wes is asleep at the wheel.

This post was written by two old geezers whose price for taking a course of Tamiflu off the government’s stockpile is Matt Hancock’s shoes, which he wore when he was Secretary of State.