£1.36 billion

Age UK considers the cost of cold homes to the NHS was £1.36bn in 2016 per year.

£1.3 billion

This winter fuel fiasco will save Labour £1.3bn this year.

60 million

Hmmm: £60 million is the amount the government could save if those cold homes weren’t so cold.

700,000

Sir John Bell’s take on the solution from his Radio 4 interview republished in the Spectator - apparently, inclisiran for 700,000 people is the solution –

£1.3 billion

Novartis has a commercial deal with the NHS that allows it to buy the drug at a reduced cost. The deal details are confidential, but the NHS list price is just over £1,900. So, only about an extra £1.3 billion is needed to cover the cost.

That 1.3 Billion figure sounds familiar. But Sir John thinks it’s all down to the miserable, “disgraceful” GPs.

1.7 million

The NHS in England directly employs 1.7 million people (equivalent to 1.5 million full-time staff) - employee costs account for around two-thirds of NHS providers’ expenditure.

2.4 million

According to the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, the projected demand for staff by 2036/37 will reach 2.4 million. If this is met, an estimated 1-in-11 of all workers in England will work for the NHS, compared to 1-in-17 now.

More or less, everyone will work for the NHS at some point. Has anyone added up the cost of all this?

Falling

GPs in training have more than doubled; however, the number of fully qualified GPs has fallen over this time. No worries, though, as the AI can likely determine that the numbers don’t add up.

262,000

In April 2023, the ONS suggested there were 262,000 transgender people in England and Wales. At the time, CH was quoted as saying that the ONS findings could be 'biased' based on validity tests.

‘Professor Heneghan told the Daily Mail: 'In research, we normally triangulate data. So, you take statistics and do fieldwork to test the validity of the data. Until that's done, it should be treated with caution.’

'The ONS has no way of knowing if the information going into the survey is correct or not so although their data – the maths they do – is correct, there's a bias if the information going in there is incorrect. There's nobody that can say with certainty that these figures are correct. It seems a significant overestimate.'

You know what?” It's not that difficult to spot when things don’t add up.

Overestimated.

This week, the ONS fessed up that the ‘Census may have overestimated number of trans people in England and Wales.’

‘On Wednesday, Mary Gregory - a deputy director at the ONS - said some people may have misunderstood the question.

‘Writing on the ONS's website, she said there was "potential bias" in how the question was answered "by those who responded that they had lower levels of English proficiency, some of whom may have mistakenly given an answer suggesting they were trans".

You know what? Some things really don't add up.

This post was written by two old geezers who suspect that the winter fuel thing is a cull, i.e. a double whammy saving, and can still add up.

