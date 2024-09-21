Increasing

During week 37, GP in-hours consultations for upper and lower respiratory tract infections and bronchiolitis increased in line with seasonal trends, particularly in children under 15.

Share Trust the Evidence

Ages 1 to 14

GP out-of-hours contacts for ARI were in line with the expected seasonal baseline. There was also an increase in contacts for difficulty breathing, wheezing, or asthma in children aged 1 to 14. This increase aligns with the expected ‘back-to-school asthma’ activity seen each year during September.

A Guess

Guess what the emergency department syndromic surveillance system showed? Asthma attendance in children aged 1 to 14 increased sharply during week 37, following the expected ‘back to school asthma’ activity seen each year in September.

1 in 4

NHS staff have been drafted into schools to coach lockdown children on potty training. It is estimated that about one in four children starting school are not trained. TTE remains reasonably confident that the Inquiry will not ask questions about the effects of lockdown on potty training.

No better

Prof Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said at the Inquiry this week that respirator masks—FFP3s—may have performed no better than thin surgical masks in real-life situations. An adviser who's been reading the evidence—now there’s a rarity.

Let’s hope they understand that the decision to mandate masks for schoolchildren was driven solely by political motives and a complete lack of evidence.

A year

Anthony Fauci admitted that closing schools for a year during Covid was a mistake. TTE thinks it’s about time Fauci went back to school.

31 Trillion

The potential loss in American GDP is $31 trillion due to the loss of COVID-19 learning. A report by the Center on Reinventing Public Education (CRPE), which studied the impact of Covid on education, reported the average American student is “less than halfway to a full academic recovery” from the effects of the restrictions.

2015

Last week, the CDC reported the most pertussis infections, which cause whooping cough, in a week since 2015. So far this year, 14,569 cases have been reported to the agency, more than four times higher than the number of infections last year. In August, cases were reported to be over 10,000 in the UK.

The Abacus

The two old geezers are old enough to remember the days of slide rules and the abacus. The Manchester Evening News is now reporting that it is time to bring back the abacus if schools scrap times-tables tests scrapped by the Labour government. Just to be clear, regarding politics, two times two equals five.

This post was written by two old geezers who can still do their two-times tables and can still count.

​​