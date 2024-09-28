£5,049,000

On 2 September, Baroness Smith of Basildon, Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords for Labour, stated the costs to the UK Government associated with responding to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry.

Inquiry Response Units lead the Government’s response to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry across departments. The Cost of the inquiry Response Unit staff in Quarter 1 was £5,049,000

280

The number of UK COVID-19 Inquiry Response Unit staff: 280 Full-Time Equivalents in Quarter 1.

£4,236,000

The Government Legal Department supports Inquiry Response Units across government departments and co-partnering firms of solicitors and legal counsel. These associated legal costs (excluding internal departmental advisory legal fees) for April - June 2024 are £4,236,000.

In the last two weeks, TTE has written extensively about the NHS's costs and recommendations for saving billions.

But now we find out that the government costs of responding to the inquiry are £37 million a year. How much? We hear you ask.

The inquiry is the most expensive of all time and is due to finish taking oral witness statements in June 2026.

If someone knows Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, could you tell her the TTE office could provide sound advice on where to fill the Big Black Hole without taking it out on pensioners?

The TTE office is aghast by the amount the government spends on its response. So is Isabell Oakeshott in the Telegraph:

“That a government which spends so much time wailing about the state of the public finances nonetheless sees fit to spend £137,000 every single working day simply responding to this charade beggars belief.

Shamefully, that official figure – £9.285 million in the first quarter of this year on civil servants and lawyers alone - is literally only the half of it. Every day, the Covid Inquiry itself spends almost the same amount every day again.”

This week, there’s no room for more numbers as we process the government's sheer waste and the lack of outrage at the Inquiry’s extravagant use of public funds.

Two old geezers wrote this post and are wondering why they didn’t become legal representatives.

