£5,049,000
On 2 September, Baroness Smith of Basildon, Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords for Labour, stated the costs to the UK Government associated with responding to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry.
Inquiry Response Units lead the Government’s response to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry across departments. The Cost of the inquiry Response Unit staff in Quarter 1 was £5,049,000
280
The number of UK COVID-19 Inquiry Response Unit staff: 280 Full-Time Equivalents in Quarter 1.
£4,236,000
The Government Legal Department supports Inquiry Response Units across government departments and co-partnering firms of solicitors and legal counsel. These associated legal costs (excluding internal departmental advisory legal fees) for April - June 2024 are £4,236,000.
In the last two weeks, TTE has written extensively about the NHS's costs and recommendations for saving billions.
But now we find out that the government costs of responding to the inquiry are £37 million a year. How much? We hear you ask.
The inquiry is the most expensive of all time and is due to finish taking oral witness statements in June 2026.
If someone knows Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, could you tell her the TTE office could provide sound advice on where to fill the Big Black Hole without taking it out on pensioners?
The TTE office is aghast by the amount the government spends on its response. So is Isabell Oakeshott in the Telegraph:
“That a government which spends so much time wailing about the state of the public finances nonetheless sees fit to spend £137,000 every single working day simply responding to this charade beggars belief.
Shamefully, that official figure – £9.285 million in the first quarter of this year on civil servants and lawyers alone - is literally only the half of it. Every day, the Covid Inquiry itself spends almost the same amount every day again.”
This week, there’s no room for more numbers as we process the government's sheer waste and the lack of outrage at the Inquiry’s extravagant use of public funds.
Two old geezers wrote this post and are wondering why they didn’t become legal representatives.
Sadly there's a lack of outrage simply because people aren't told to be outraged.
And that's entirely due to the captured MSM as we well know.
Control the MSM and you can manipulate the people.
Fear is always useful "How afraid should we be" is a classic, a question asked by some idiot at the BBC when interviewing a virology expert at the beginning of Covid Clown World.
Nowdays its censorship by omission.
"This week, there’s no room for more numbers"....
Well, they are rather big numbers (to me) but just a drop in the ocean when compared with other wasted money.
Net Zero will produce the biggest numbers. More millions for the billionaires and more billions that we will have to pay them. And all for nothing. Faulty science and lack of evidence.