125

This week Chinese researchers reported a study of furry-farmed animals that identified 125 viral species. The researcher said that 39 of the viruses had spillover potential into people. Just wait; they’ll soon test every animal that moves, including the bed bugs.

90%

This week, we reported why the latest breakthrough test wasn’t a breakthrough. However, once you hit the 90% accuracy threshold in your press release, it’ll be sufficient to impress those journalists desperate for a test headline.

Share Trust the Evidence

4,000

Midland car giant Jaguar Land Rover is taking part in the workplace health checks being rolled out by the government. The proposals allow 75 production line workers per day — about 4,000 in total — to participate in health checks over the next three months. With all that time off what about Labour's growth plan, then.

80%

In 1978, Dave Sackett, the pioneer of EBM, published on increased absenteeism from work after detecting and labelling hypertensive patients. After screening and referral for hypertension, they found that absenteeism rose (mean +/—1 S.E.) to 5.2 +/—2.3 days per year; this 80 per cent increase greatly exceeded the 9 per cent rise in absenteeism in the general employee population during this period. TTE wonders if Jaguar Land Rover has considered the implications of its test-everyone program.

150,000

The WHO considers testing key to getting treatment and care as early as possible and preventing the further spread of MPox. Since 2022, WHO has delivered around 150,000 diagnostic tests globally, and in the coming weeks, it will provide another 30,000 tests to African countries.

However, that isn't enough for the WHO, as they have invited manufacturers to conduct an emergency review to have more rapid access to Mpox diagnostic tests. The head of the WHO wasn’t lying when he said our key message was: test, test, test.

4.99 Euros

Dutch company Okos Diagnostics started selling the first fully biodegradable test kit for COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV. The test case is made of a plant-based material and is being sold worldwide for EUR 4.99. It won't be long before politickers say the answer to net-zero is more eco-friendly testing.

Age 6 to 17

NICE recommends digital technology to help diagnose ADHD in children and young people aged 6 to 17. The QbTest is a computer-based test that tracks participants' movements while measuring three core symptoms of ADHD: inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity.

The diagnostic committee agreed that the QbTest should only supplement professional judgment and not replace it. But don’t worry—it won’t be long before the test is marketed directly to consumers so they can test, test, test. The waiting list is so long now, but just you wait.

1 billion

The NHS undertakes more than 1 billion diagnostic tests yearly, which is about 6 per cent of the budget, and demand is rising across almost all aspects of diagnostics.

Five tests per year

Research TTE was involved in showed that patients in 2015/16 had an average of five tests per year, compared with 1.5 in 2000/1. If you think about it, that’s test, test, test, test, and test.

$159 Billion

Want to know where the land of test, test, test is? America's diagnostic testing market size was valued at $85 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach $159 billion by 2033.

The US accounts for more than a third of the testing, as the global market is forecast to reach $450 billion by 2033. In the US, it seems to be test, test, test and some more.

This post is by two geezers who are so old any test, test, test they have will definitely find, find, find something.