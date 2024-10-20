Four

We focused the NHS system on four aims. None of these are equitable or in an excellent state for this winter.

Equitable longer healthy life expectancy.

Excellent quality, safety and outcomes.

Excellent access and experience.

Value for taxpayers’ money.

3,171

As of 16 October 2024, 3,171 COVID-19 cases were identified in hospital settings in week 41, compared to 3,086 cases in the previous week. However, surveillance still doesn’t want to—or know how to—report the number of people who caught the infection in the hospital.

2.3%

As of 16 October, influenza positivity increased to a weekly average positivity rate of 2.3% compared with 2% in the previous week.

10 seconds

The Independent reports that short ‘micro-walks’ could improve health. A study suggests that Walking for 10 to 30 seconds in stints could burn more calories than continuously walking the same distance. So now that winter is coming, walking to the fridge all day seems slightly better than going for a long walk in the rain and wind. TTE thinks this research should take a walk to the toilet and flush the chain.

Six

As winter approaches, there are only 16 days before the US election. It's a good job that the summary released last week of Vice President Kamala D Harris's current health status and medical history reports that she’s in excellent health. As TTE counts, she’s taking five medications and one supplement.

Allegra (Fexofenadine)

Atrovent (Ipratropium Bromide)

Pataday (Olopatadine) eye drops

Nasal spray

Allergen Immunotherapy

Vitamin D3 supplementation

93.1%

In September, 92,116 of the 98,932 (93.2%) available beds were occupied in acute trusts with a type 1 A&E department. Not much spare capacity as - you guessed what - is round the corner.

36.02

Ambulance data for September isn't looking that sharp. Response times for category two calls in England (that should have been responded to in 18 minutes) were an average of 36 minutes and 2 seconds. The 90th centile response was 1 hour and 16 minutes.

20,000

The Time reports that the NHS cancelled nearly 20,000 operations in three months. Professor Tim Briggs, NHS national director for clinical improvement and elective recovery, said: “Although the number of cancelled operations is lower than pre-pandemic, there is much more we can do to minimise disruption for patients, make systems more efficient, and bring down waiting lists as fast as possible.”

We agree with Tim: There’s much more the NHS can do as we approach winter - how about starting with 20,000 operations?

Nothing

As winter arrives, we could use excellent access to health services. Increasing hospital infections will exacerbate rising acute respiratory infections. Yet, nothing has been done to improve hospital capacity or reduce the effects of hospital-acquired infections on common respiratory agents.

This post was written by two old geezers who often take microwalks around the TTE offices.