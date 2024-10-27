Nearly three times higher
Prescription drug prices in America are 2.8 times those in other countries
It’s worth noting that the US has lower prices for unbranded generics than most countries, which accounts for 90 percent of the US prescription drug volume. However, when new drugs come on the market, the US pays top dollar.
$84,000 versus $1,000
When Sovaldi (a treatment for hepatitis C) was launched in the US, a 12-week course cost $84,000. The same treatment is available in India for less than $1,000. Perhaps Americans who need a new drug should take a holiday to India to stock up on their meds.
55%
Fifty-five percent of Americans said they are worried about being able to afford prescription drugs. A KFF survey reports that 28% have difficulty affording prescription drugs, and 31% have not taken their medications due to costs.
Lower
Both presidential candidates have pledged to lower prescription drug costs as many Americans struggle to afford treatments.
30 minutes
Walmart will start offering same-day prescription drug deliveries. Online shoppers can order groceries and meds in a single order, delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The only question is, can Americans afford the drugs?
£12.4bn
Wes’s big consultation might conclude that the whole NHS should be privatised. The UK Private healthcare market rose to an all-time high of £12.4bn last year, and the NHS added to the costs by paying nearly £3.5bn for private healthcare procedures.
One-fifth
US healthcare spending will be one-fifth of the economy within a decade. National health expenditures (NHE) are projected to climb from $4.8 trillion, or $14,423 per person, in 2023 to $7.7 trillion, or $21,927 per person, in 2032.
NHE is projected to climb from 17.6% of GDP in 2023 to nearly 20% by 2032, relative to the size of the economy.
8 days
To go to the US election. All TTE can say is be careful what you wish for.
“The only question is, can Americans afford the drugs?”
Should not the question be - do Americans need the drugs?
How much better off would most of us be if there were a lot less drugs and vaccines?
And much richer too, if we weren’t being bled dry by pHarma.
If the USA can manage to increase their health costs to 20% of their GDP in a decade then surely our beloved NHS - if not radically and drastically reformed - might even overtake the USA in using up more than 20% of the GDP in a decade: hurrah, winner!
I wonder though why it is that we, as a nation, seem to become more and more unhealthy and ill the more money we allocate to the NHS.
Could it be that more and more ordinary 'health problems' have become 'critical' thanks to changing parameter goalposts to decide who is ill - and thus needs 'treatment' with ever more expensive drugs?