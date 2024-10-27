Nearly three times higher

Prescription drug prices in America are 2.8 times those in other countries

It’s worth noting that the US has lower prices for unbranded generics than most countries, which accounts for 90 percent of the US prescription drug volume. However, when new drugs come on the market, the US pays top dollar.

$84,000 versus $1,000

When Sovaldi (a treatment for hepatitis C) was launched in the US, a 12-week course cost $84,000. The same treatment is available in India for less than $1,000. Perhaps Americans who need a new drug should take a holiday to India to stock up on their meds.

55%

Fifty-five percent of Americans said they are worried about being able to afford prescription drugs. A KFF survey reports that 28% have difficulty affording prescription drugs, and 31% have not taken their medications due to costs.

Lower

Both presidential candidates have pledged to lower prescription drug costs as many Americans struggle to afford treatments.

30 minutes

Walmart will start offering same-day prescription drug deliveries. Online shoppers can order groceries and meds in a single order, delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The only question is, can Americans afford the drugs?

£12.4bn

Wes’s big consultation might conclude that the whole NHS should be privatised. The UK Private healthcare market rose to an all-time high of £12.4bn last year, and the NHS added to the costs by paying nearly £3.5bn for private healthcare procedures.

One-fifth

US healthcare spending will be one-fifth of the economy within a decade. National health expenditures (NHE) are projected to climb from $4.8 trillion, or $14,423 per person, in 2023 to $7.7 trillion, or $21,927 per person, in 2032.

NHE is projected to climb from 17.6% of GDP in 2023 to nearly 20% by 2032, relative to the size of the economy.

8 days

To go to the US election. All TTE can say is be careful what you wish for.