7,228

As of 28 October 2024, the MHRA has received 7,228 reports of common gastrointestinal reactions, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, associated with GLP-1RAs used for weight management. Of these reports, 68 indicated that the individual was hospitalised.

One thing is sure: the number of reports will substantially underestimate the number of adverse events.

1.50

New measures are in place for valproate-medicines

A meta-analysis of data from a retrospective observational study in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway found that children whose fathers were treated with valproate monotherapy in the three months before conception had a pooled adjusted hazard ratio of 1.50 (95% CI: 1.09-2.07) for neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) when compared to those in the lamotrigine/levetiracetam monotherapy group.

The NDDs include autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disability, communication disorders, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders, and movement disorders)

577

The number of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) published in 2024. Readers of TTE will be glad to know this is already up on the 554 notices for 2023.

To say we are nerdy at TTE is an underestimate. We follow the weekly FSNs, and a decade ago, we analysed five years' worth of notices as the number of medical devices subject to recalls or warnings in the UK had risen dramatically and concluded that ‘significant problems exist in the UK with a lack of access to transparent data and a registry of the highest-risk devices.’ You know what? Not much has changed.

10,000

Each year, more than 10,000 people in Scotland die due to alcohol, tobacco, or unhealthy diets.

However, campaigners argue that the Scottish Government has "lost its way" in addressing these public health issues.

A report released this week calls for more robust measures to mitigate the effects of health-harming products on consumers.

15,000

Carefree menstrual pads contain toxic PFAS "forever chemicals," which threaten women’s reproductive health, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court this week.

PFAS are a group of approximately 15,000 chemicals commonly used to create products that repel water, stains, and heat. They are often called "forever chemicals" because they do not naturally degrade and can accumulate in humans and the environment.

The worrying news is that these substances are linked to serious health issues such as cancer, kidney disease, liver problems, immune disorders, birth defects, and other significant health conditions.

130

The Independent reports this week that ‘Lethal super-strength opioids found in 130 samples of fake prescription medicines.’

THE BBC reported over 100 examples of people trying to buy prescription medicines such as diazepam instead received products containing nitazenes.

Nitazenes were developed in the 1950s but were never approved as medicines. They are synthetic opioids that are hundreds of times more potent than heroin and have led to thousands of deaths globally.

77-year-old

Patricia Lines received a vitamin B12 injection on October 17 of last year and was subsequently diagnosed with an invasive Group A Streptococcus infection. The 77-year-old died a week after the injection.

During the coroner's inquest, it was revealed national guidelines stipulate that an injection site does not need to be cleaned before administering a jab if the skin appears clean. Assistant Coroner Rebecca Sutton noted, “The nurse who administered the injection testified that she did not clean the skin before giving the injection. She did not do so because she was following both her training and national guidelines.”

However, national guidelines indicate skin cleaning with alcohol can reduce the bacterial count. Sutton remarked, “Common sense would suggest that decreasing the bacterial count would lower the risk of bacteria being inadvertently introduced into the deeper tissues during an injection.”

This post was written by two old geezers who consider common sense would see a greater focus on harms. All TTE can say is that common sense is not so common.