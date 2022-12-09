We’re sorry to distract you from Harry and Megan’s Netflix expose series, but while we were reviewing the excess deaths, we noticed something odd about the week of the Queen’s funeral.

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In the week ending 23 Sep, 8,751 deaths were registered; this was the week of Her Majesty’s State Funeral, Monday, 19 September. As deaths could not be registered on that day as it was a bank holiday, there was a drop for the week- 1,922 fewer deaths than expected.

In England, deaths have to be registered within five working days of the date of death, so while you’d expect a drop in the week of a bank holiday, the number of deaths should bounce back the following week.

The figure below shows a bounceback for the registered deaths compared to the estimated in the following week for both the Platinum Jubilee and the August Bank Holiday, but not the week of the Queen’s funeral - it’s missing 1,000 plus deaths.

All this could be cleared up if the ONS produced the data by the date of death.

However, until …