This week, the media reported that “Obese NHS patients are being given a gastric weight loss balloon.”

The balloon is placed inside a capsule and swallowed, then filled with water through a thin tube during a 15-minute consultation. An X-ray is conducted to confirm that it is in the correct position in the stomach and filled with water. After four months, a time-activated release valve opens, which allows the water-filled balloon to empty and pass through the gastrointestinal tract.

Two NHS patients have received this treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital. All the hype suggests it's risk-free and a simple procedure, but can anything go wrong?

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NICE says that the evidence on the safety of the swallowable gastric balloon capsule for weight loss shows infrequent but potentially serious adverse events.” Yet, in the Guardian, the BBC made no mention of the problems

NICE reports, “the evidence of efficacy is adequate to support the use of this procedure provided that special arrangements are in pl…