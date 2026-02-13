Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Jory's avatar
David Jory
4h

Notges from the 'front line' of Communityy Ophthalmology as I have my lunch break.

Until the end of October I worked everything weekday and could se up to 37 patients a day,but usually about 32 because of cancellations.

Most of these are glaucoma patients.Patients not regularly monitored are at significant risk of slowly going blind ( awful personally for them and very expensive for the state in the long term).

Lockdowns we're proven to cause long term harm( papers have been published in Eye on this) as some of us conspiracy theorists warned at the time. Since October I have been reduced to 7 days a month as the the government will not pay the private provider if it does too much work.

I work around the country. All clinics now have waiting times of at least 3 months for a visual field test (basic monitoring). Staff technicians ha e been made redundant and doctors are sitting at home worrying both about patient care,possible legal action for negligence for not being patients in a timely manner,but running oversubscribed clinics on the days they are allowed in. On top of that the doctors wonder about paying bills and mortgages.

I have tried writing to my MP and got a boilerplate response. As I have time I will try again.

Bottom line: Labour politicians have made the decision to ration care knowing the harm that will do. inevitably.They will not be sued.

Am I exaggerating? No,I have the legal actions to battle already.

As Jeremy Clarkso would say:'Custards!'

Reply
Share
2 replies
Myra's avatar
Myra
7h

It is abundantly clear the NHS is not fit for purpose.

It’s budget is a huge % of GDP and I would like to ask whether the problems are due to underfunding or funding in the wrong areas/inefficiency.

If it is underfunding we need to have a conversation about this. Is the British public happy to increase funding through taxes or insurance payments?

If it is funding in the wrong areas/inefficiency what can be done to improve it?

I suspect the answer is a combination of both?

But it leaves us with the unacceptable situation where more than 7 million people are waiting for NHS help.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture