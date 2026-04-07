Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Toffeepud's avatar
Toffeepud
1h

As a service user (and one who has just benefitted from a very positive experience with Our NHS which is highly unusual), the main issue appears to be the same one blighting the rest of the civil service. I hesitate to use this phrase given the number of ethnonats currently cruising these waters but....too many chiefs, not enough Indians. Too many "managers" "bureaucrats" and people who don't do clinical work (and probably duplicate each others work) and too few of the staff who matter most to patients.

It's the same in every government department. Endless numbers of high grades shuffling paper, but too few staff who are even capable of doing the work required.

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Alan Rogers's avatar
Alan Rogers
22m

There was an interesting piece in the Telegraph recently about a retired army officer working in the NHS, and finding a different mindset, with no leadership capabilities. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/money/jobs/career-advice/thought-nhs-more-like-army-was-wrong/

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