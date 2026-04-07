Wes Streeting came into office with a clarity of message that cut through the usual NHS fog: the service was broken, the public knew it, and he would be the one to fix it. He commissioned the Darzi review, launched a sweeping “national conversation”, and positioned himself as the straight-talking reformer prepared to confront uncomfortable truths. It was a compelling narrative; however, it is now unravelling.

While the rhetoric has been bold, the results have been poor: NHS waiting lists remain near record highs, hovering above 7 million cases; A&E performance continues to fall short of targets that would once have been considered the bare minimum for safety, and life-threatening cancer treatment delays persist. Now, once again, doctors are on strike; a signal not of a system stabilising under Wes, but one in deep distress and failing badly.

At the heart of Wes’s failing is the problem with diagnosing the NHS as “broken” with broad brush strokes: it invites simple solutions to what are, in reality, deeply complex, interlocking problems.

Healthcare is not a machine with a single faulty cog; it is a living system shaped by workforce dynamics, demographic pressures, clinical uncertainty, and entrenched organisational behaviour. Treat it as simple, and you will get simplistic — and often counterproductive — policies.

Streeting’s approach increasingly looks like it has fallen into this trap. There is a sense that he sees the NHS as a managerial challenge first and a clinical one second. However, medicine does not readily respond to more management slogans; it requires nuance, incremental refinement, and, above all, an understanding of how care is actually delivered.

Take the workforce crisis. The NHS has around 125,000 vacancies; general practice is under strain, with patient contacts rising while GP numbers struggle to keep pace. Hospital consultants are working at the limits of safe capacity, and junior doctors, facing years of pay erosion, have, yet again, turned to industrial action.

Share Trust the Evidence

Yet, the UK has one of the lowest numbers of doctors per capita in Europe (around 3.2 per 1,000 population), well below the OECD average and far behind countries like Germany, who have about 35–45% more doctors per capita. Yet, all Streeting can do is take to the airwaves and vow to withdraw the promised extra-speciality training places.

Into the fray comes Jim Mackey, Streeting’s close ally, whose tenure has been marked by controversial claims about “superflu” pressures and a tendency to downplay workforce shortages. The suggestion — implicit or otherwise — that the NHS can simply “do more with less”, or even shift away from doctor-led care, is not new, but it is dangerous.

The decision to cut or freeze training places in certain areas risks compounding a problem that already takes decades to fix. You can’t conjure up a consultant overnight, as reducing the pipeline now will be felt acutely in the 2030s.

It is a classic short-term political fix with long-term consequences that fails patients in reality. Delayed diagnoses lead to more advanced disease; longer waits for elective care mean worsening outcomes, disability, and lost productivity. Emergency departments become bottlenecks because the rest of the system cannot absorb the demand.

The real opportunity lies not in grand restructurings, but in systematically identifying and reducing ineffective care and reducing waste. Overlaying this is the uncomfortable reality of fraud and inefficiency. Estimates suggest that billions are lost annually due to procurement failures, resource misuse, and outright fraud. Don’t get us started on the waste at the UKHSA. Every pound wasted is a pound not spent on patient care. Yet tackling this requires detailed, often unglamorous work, not headline-grabbing ministerial announcements.

What is striking is how little of this nuance appears to inform current policy direction. Instead, we see a drift towards centralisation, a belief in technological quick fixes centred on AI, and a willingness to sideline clinical expertise in favour of mystical managerial solutions. The idea that doctors can be pushed “into the background” misunderstands their role: Clinical judgement, built over years of training and experience, cannot simply be replaced or downgraded without consequences.

Not convinced doctors matter? Watch what happens when someone collapses in a theatre or mid-flight. No one calls for a minister or a chief executive. The instinctive cry is always the same: “Is there a doctor on board?” In that moment, rhetoric falls away, and reality reasserts itself.

History offers us plenty of warnings. Reforms that ignore the complexity of healthcare delivery are doomed to fail; rapid reorganisations, as is happening, disrupt the continuity of care, and workforce shortcuts create future shortages against a backdrop of rising demand.

Streeting’s political ambition may yet carry him further. But the NHS will not respond to his ambition alone. It requires careful diagnosis, tested interventions, and a willingness to grapple with complexity. At present, Streeting’s diagnosis is way off the mark, and as for the treatment plan, it increasingly appears to be making matters worse.

Two old geezers wrote this post and have a message for Wes: We’ve been here before. We’ve heard the blah blah blah very many times before. In fact, when you were born, one of us was already in his fourth Senior House Officer job.