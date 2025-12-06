Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
6h

"...TO EDUCATE THE PUBLIC IN A SIMPLE, HONEST MANNER"

That, you two old geezers, is the hallmark of your work, for which we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Peter Gotzsche, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, seems to have been working at this too, for example with his book:

'Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare'

For his relentless disclosure of nefarious activities, he was expelled from Cochrane.

In this 7-minute video, he describes how pharmaceutical companies have 'bought' all the key players. No doubt these include the BBC, in some way or another, so it's no wonder they peddle fearmongering. It's such a powerful marketing tool for their masters.

https://youtu.be/zlOni8v_xs4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
6h

Have to say I find the NHS front line staff to be good, and I'm not given to smooth talking.

Now for the hit - if the NHS put as much senior managerial effort into running the service as they do in whinging every year we might be making progress. The 18 week target for elective has not been met since Sept 2015 - now stands at about 40 weeks last time I looked. Interesting that they don't quote this figure they give the pointless figure of 7 million waiting.

Also, I see UKHSA is advising mask wearing if feeling unwell - that and the likes of the unused Nightingale wards during Covid are in my opinion merely psyops to drive the fear. Got to watch these b*******.

But further shows that NHS is not run for the patient - run for politicians, economy and pharma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture