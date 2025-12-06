The Winter Crisis has Arrived
More BBC biased and confused reporting with handwringing
The Winter Crisis has Arrived,
The BBC website recently ran a piece titled “Hospitals facing unprecedented flu season, say NHS bosses.”
Its content is halfway between surreal and political manipulation. Let’s see.
The story, as usual, is an overwhelmed NHS with attendances at A&E departments reaching record heights and the usual grandees prophesying gloom. Mostly the same people who provided biased and misleading information during the recent pandemic.
The BBC piece may be based on this news release
We are then presented with a weird graph. Carl will take you through the “flu” furgusonian-figures-predictions-projections Sir Jim (NHS England chief executive) used in the next post.
Then we jump to the forthcoming resident doctors’ strike, which the BBC somehow linked to attendances continuing to rise:
So, cruel doctors are somehow implicated in the forthcoming- round the corner - winter crisis. As manipulation goes, this is not bad; what comes next is worse.
Presumably, these cruel doctors are also responsible for these attendances:
By this stage, the two old geezers had a skinful.
We are not members of the BMA. Tom recently resigned. We do not express opinions on strikes; we just deplore the appalling manipulation by the BBC and the obvious Darwinian missing link.
If nearly 4,000 people went to A&E with an ingrowing toenail and almost a hundred thousand with sore throats last winter, it’s because no one told them not to. No one had offered an alternative (once known as chiropodists); or the pharmacists (who are supposed to rescue the NHS), or primary care (who have no appointments, so don’t bother).
And no one, at any level, seems able to be distracted long enough from virus chasing to educate the public in a simple, honest manner. With the never-ending hammering the public is subjected to, it’s no wonder folks turn up at A&E with a sore throat they think is probably linked to Congo Haemorrhagic fever, Olduvay Gorge viral paralysis or Johnson Canyon viral encephalitis.
The BBC is beyond repair; the only viable solution is to dissolve it - or, should it be to soak it in warm water?
This post was written by two old geezers who cut their own toenails and have never been to Congo.
"...TO EDUCATE THE PUBLIC IN A SIMPLE, HONEST MANNER"
That, you two old geezers, is the hallmark of your work, for which we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Peter Gotzsche, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, seems to have been working at this too, for example with his book:
'Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare'
For his relentless disclosure of nefarious activities, he was expelled from Cochrane.
In this 7-minute video, he describes how pharmaceutical companies have 'bought' all the key players. No doubt these include the BBC, in some way or another, so it's no wonder they peddle fearmongering. It's such a powerful marketing tool for their masters.
https://youtu.be/zlOni8v_xs4
Have to say I find the NHS front line staff to be good, and I'm not given to smooth talking.
Now for the hit - if the NHS put as much senior managerial effort into running the service as they do in whinging every year we might be making progress. The 18 week target for elective has not been met since Sept 2015 - now stands at about 40 weeks last time I looked. Interesting that they don't quote this figure they give the pointless figure of 7 million waiting.
Also, I see UKHSA is advising mask wearing if feeling unwell - that and the likes of the unused Nightingale wards during Covid are in my opinion merely psyops to drive the fear. Got to watch these b*******.
But further shows that NHS is not run for the patient - run for politicians, economy and pharma.