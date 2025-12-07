The BBC piece on the hospital’s unprecedented “flu” season reported that the big cheeses at the soon-to-be-defunct NHS England were reporting a “really, really big increase” in “flu” admissions.

NHS England’s chief exec, Sir Jim Mackey, suggested by the end of next week there could be anywhere between 5,000 and 8,000 beds occupied by “flu” patients. It’s unclear whether Sir Jim or the BBC reported that the highest level ever recorded is 5,400. That’s the “really” bit of the “really, really big increase,” he was referring to.

As for the BBC graph, the 25/26 estimate appears as an isolated red asterisk; we think we’re supposed to compare this to the three previous years.

The press release underpinning the data is here, and the downloadable data is here (in the UEC daily sitrep time series).

The page reports that from November 2021, we have collected metrics relating to infection prevention, including the number of beds occupied by patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza in general and acute beds. Yet the tab reports “flu”

In the data from 30th November (see the graph below), 10 NHS Trusts account for 32% of the beds occupied by “flu” patients.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, n=178

Barts Health NHS Trust, n= 84

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, n= 84

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, n= 57

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, n= 48

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, n= 42

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, n= 44

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, n=35

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, n= 34

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, n= 32

Nearly half of the trusts (65/134, 49%) have fewer than 10 beds occupied by “flu” patients, and almost a third (39, 29%) have no beds occupied.

The data show that one trust, Birmingham, accounts for 1 in every 11 patients in beds occupied with so-called “flu”.

According to the BBC, “University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) had 115 in-patients with flu across its four hospitals, with those suffering other respiratory illnesses such as Covid, RSV and paraflu, bringing the total to 200.”

The odd thing, though, is the significant rise in viral respiratory infections and everything else respiratory was published on 13th November - 3 and a half weeks ago.

The office is confused as the total could include influenza-like illness, other respiratory viruses and other respiratory diseases, and we’re still not clear what constitutes “flu”. So the reported number seems to vary depending on what you count. Or does it?

UHB has experience with winter crises. Back in January, UHB was described as “the worst-hit hospital trust” in the country. “At one point there were about 336 patients hospitalised with influenza across UHB sites, including 13 in critical care,” reported the Independent.

The NHS produces massive quantities of data, but it is messy and incoherent, and no one is interested in verifying its accuracy, let alone assessing the drivers and causes of unwarranted variation or placing the predictable rise in seasonal pathogens in the context of a population of 58 million. The current reporting is so derisory that it suggests no one has much understanding - nor cares - beyond the fact that the winter crisis has arrived.

However, wouldn’t it be prudent to investigate why some trusts are outliers? Is there a significant link to hospital-acquired infections, or are there other issues at play, such as social isolation, inadequate basic care, limited access to GPs, or a lack of early treatment for individuals showing signs of lower respiratory tract infections? Could patients be managed more effectively in low-tech community hospitals at a lower cost while still receiving compassionate care?

What is clear is that the current strategy isn’t working. Unfortunately, as the predictable rise in winter respiratory pathogens arrives, we are likely to see the same NHS strategy that has dominated previous years and media headlines, with no questions asked about who is affected by what agent, where the issues lie, or when changes will occur.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder why the data are collected and when they show something, nothing is done, apart from hand-wringing and pushing the old ineffective measures.

