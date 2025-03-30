A reader in Northern Italy told us this story. It’s macabre, unreal, and, quite frankly, dotty.

Our reader’s father died of natural causes. After a five-act drama to get permission to bury him (we’ll spare you the details), our reader went to the funeral parlour to say goodbye to his dad.

The mortician greeted him, wearing a mask. The reader inquired whether they still put corpses in body bags as they did during the recent plague. This is an inhuman practice preventing those who want to see their loved ones for the last time.

“Oh no”, came the reply. “We wear a mask, and we put one on the deceased these days; no need for body bags any more; a mask will do. The hospital does not dress them; we do these days. But this is just for those who tested positive for Covid”.

This post was written by two astonished old geezers who would like to remind readers of the evidence that a considerable proportion of “Covid deaths” were contracted in hospitals.

'Those who stay in hospital longer are at risk of infection, probably because they suffer from chronic and debilitating pathologies with weaker immune systems. Given its importance, the outcome of COVID-19 hospital-acquired infections (or those caused by any other agent) should be the subject of further investigation.'