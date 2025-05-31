Imagine you are sitting at a conference.

Imagine you are being talked at and patronised to death by Professor Sir I Have Abiggerimpactfactorthanyours.

Imagine the topic is COVID-19, but it could be any other infectious disease.

Imagine that at the end, you can ask questions.

Imagine you suspect the speaker is talking a pack of horseXXXX.

How do you gauge the presence and level of horseXXXX?

Here are three simple questions, along with the rationale behind them.

1. Define a case of Covid, please?

You will be treated to an arrogant smile and a description of symptoms backed by a positive lab test, usually PCR. However, the test may be omitted in the patronising answer.

As long-time TTE readers know, symptoms are aspecific and could be caused by any other agent. ILI symptoms could be heralding anything from cancer to hepatitis or be self-limited to a few days.

A single positive PCR test tells you the primer worked. Torturing the specimen with up to 45 amplification cycles, it found what it was told to look for. What you need is an estimate of viral load, typically in the form of a cycle threshold, preferably with multiple measurements in a time series from the same patient. A threshold of around 25-27 is credible; anything above this is dodgy when determining infectiousness.

A dipping cycle threshold means viral activity.

Without a threshold of infectiousness, you cannot distinguish an active case (the only one that is important) from convalescing or spurious cases (of no public health importance as they are not infectious). Discard any explanation involving antibodies - we do not know their clinical significance.

Danger of horseXXXX: 4 out of 5

2. Define a death by Covid, please?

The answer you may get is anyone’s guess, as in the UK, 14 different definitions of death by or with Covid were used.

Viral pneumonitis and death are rare; therefore, to make the involvement of SARS-CoV-2 realistic, you need the above definition of an active case with a growing viral burden associated with progressively worsening symptoms and a clinical picture.

The cherry on top is a PM, which finds SARS-CoV-2 present in significant quantities in internal organs, especially the endothelium and lungs. Again, discard any explanation based on antibodies. The cause of death is likely to be bacterial superinfection and/or cardiovascular anyway.

Danger of horseXXXX: 5 out of 5

3. Define flu, please?

As this horrible term has been used for decades to confuse the populace, the answer you will get is anyone’s guess. “Flu” may mean influenza, a specific disease, or ILI, a syndrome caused by hundreds of known and unknown agents or by none at all.

To seek clarification, we asked our favourite friend, ChatGPT;

"Flu" is short for influenza, which is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It affects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs,‘ came the answer.

So we asked if flu can be an influenza-like illness.

‘Yes, flu can be considered an influenza-like illness (ILI), but there’s a distinction:

Influenza (Flu) is caused specifically by the influenza virus, and confirmed by lab tests (e.g. rapid flu tests, PCR).’ Whereas ‘ Influenza-like Illness (ILI) is a clinical diagnosis based on symptoms, not lab tests.’

To muddy the waters, the bot then wrote, ‘All flu is ILI, but not all ILI is flu.’ So there you have it. Clear, yes?

Back to our conference. The easiest way to gauge the level of horseXXXX is to ask for clarification if you get an evasive answer or something like this: “By flu, I mean Influenza.” You: " So why did you not use that term in the first place, instead of a confusing colloquialism?” and listen carefully to what Sir I Have answers.

Danger of horseXXXX: 5 out of 5

Try any of these, and let us know what you think. Be careful you are not followed out of the venue, that your name is taken, and that the plate number of your car is recorded. To disguise yourself, wear a Matt Hancock mask.

This post was written by two old geezers who are allergic to horseXXXX.