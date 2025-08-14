Writing long series is sometimes very difficult. Despite all the electronic aids and Matt our AI home made helper, keeping focus on trying to break serial stonewalls is difficult. Made so even more by the total absence of any MSM coverage of waste of taxpayers' money by unaccountable QUANGOs. AI and clouds are the solution to everything. The jokes are the easy part as they come naturally after reading the latest UK Scare Agency, SoS Dreamworks or US CDC rubbish.

Ask yourselves how many outside TTE are doing the same. It's almost like a total vacuum, but we keep going. So we continue writing to xxxxxxxxx@xxx.xx.xx and keep tabs on the number of mozzies caught in Nottinghamshire, all very worthwhile if you are building a case for complete governmental incompetence, abstinence from hard evidence, cronyism and squandering of our hard-earned cash.

Cora has provided us with very tangible support for which we are very grateful.

Cora wrote:

"I am a foundation supporter of TTE and I chose to contribute an extra bonus because robust, evidence-based initiatives are essential to safeguarding both public health and personal freedom. TTE addresses these challenges with integrity and a genuine commitment to public well-being. Honestly, what could matter more?"

We hope more will follow her example and donate to TTE

This post was written by two grateful old geezers