Share

In his evidence to the COVID-19 inquiry, Sir Patrick Vallance said that Boris Johnson was “bamboozled” by the graphs and data presented to him by scientists during the pandemic.

Vallance’s diaries were shown to the Inquiry today. One entry from 4 May 2020 said: “Late afternoon meeting with the PM on schools. My God, this is complicated. Models will not provide the answer. PM is clearly bamboozled.”

He’s not the only one to be bamboozled - we were too.

Others, entries said:

“PM asking whether we’ve overdone it on the lethality of this disease. He swings between optimism, pessimism, and then this.

“PM still confused on different types of test. He holds us in his head for a session and then it goes.”

In June, Sir Patrick wrote:

“Watching the PM get his head round stats is awful. He finds relative and absolute risk almost impossible to understand.”

A lot was made of Sir Patrick's medical background. He, therefore, should be aware of the GMC guidance, Good Medical Practice, that sets out the p…