Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
1h

I think it has become a war of attrition. ‘They’ hope you get tired and despondent and give up.

Thank you for continuing to question the narrative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
22m

Thank you both once again. I do not note anyone else in the country pursuing the “data” (a small word that covers a huge number of things). I really thought we had some good investigators in the USA, including Drs Peter McCullough, Jay Battacharya, Martin Kuldorff, John Ioannidis, Scott Atlas, Harvey Risch, Marty Makary, Robert Malone, Vinay Prassad, Mary Bowden, and lay people such as Del Bigtree, Jeffery Jaxen, Steve Kirsch, Retsef Levi, Nicolas Hulscher. Sadly, despite RFK building a brilliant team of researchers, the covid, and covid vaxx and childhood vaxx work appears to have been sidelined. By whom and why? Good question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture