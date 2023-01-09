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To assess the relationship between the number of tests to detect a case, we used Worldometer data to compare the total cases per million population to the tests used for the same population.

We plotted this with the country size representing the bubble size for the top 50 countries.

The plot shows the high test rates in Austria, Denmark, Hong Kong, Spain and the UK (those further to the right in the graph).

How many tests did it take to detect one case?

It takes 22 tests to detect one case of covid in the UK. We call this the number needed to detect (NND).*

Spain (NND=35), Austria (NND=36), and Denmark (NND=41) tested more than the UK to detect a single case. Whereas Italy (NND=11) and Germany (NND=3.3) detected more cases per population than the UK with far less testing.

However, this isn't all the story: we know that many UK tests weren't reported on the dashboard and didn't appear in the figures.

Bloomberg reported the UK had ‘No Idea If Millions of Rapid Covid Tests Are Being Use…