TTE has already commented on the quantity and quality of the printed word in biomedical journals, books and academia. We have rapidly slid into poorly researched articles, trash books and authoritarian essays.

In a strange way, these and the proposed articles of the WHO treaty are but a sign of all this.

This week’s podcast discussed some of these issues,

but here is another aspect that you probably never thought of. We picked a random recent week (20-28th March) in our university mailboxes and counted the number of invites or solicitations which we classed as “junk” from journals or publishers we had never heard of, conferences in exotic places we would never attend on topics we have never worked on - judging by the pandemic of overnight experts during Covid perhaps we are the right people for these - who knows?

Share

These trash invites are easy to recognise as they all more or less read like this:

“I, Jane Doe, Editorial Manager of the Journal “Annals of this, that and the other case reports and images [ISSN XXXX-XXXX]”, am very glad and honoured to request you to submit a manuscript on your current research area, which falls under journal scope. All the short/full-length manuscripts are accepted for publication in the journal, and every published manuscript will be given a DOI number. Publication Charges will be waived if you submit your Manuscript on or before April 4th, 2024. (DOI charges are applicable)

Will look forward to your submission".

This one had what looked like an institutional address, while a similar one had a Gmail address.

Other giveaways are incipits like “dear Jefferson Tom..” or “your esteemed work…”.

During the eight days in question, Tom’s Box received the following 62 invites :



Carl didn't have the energy or will to classify his emails—280 invites in the same period went into his Junk Email. If an email starts with ‘I hope this message finds you well,’ it's destined for the Junk.

We have not wasted too much time investigating whether these entities existed, but the invites have been sent on a template, almost certainly by a bot which linked our names and institutional addresses to these invites. Some of them may originate from predatory journals where you pay the charges, and you can publish what you want: from the 11th edition of Matt Hancock’s neural architecture to an aid memoir on how to delete WhatsApp messages for government officials, to the encyclopaedia of overnight experts to the smallest book in the library: that of research ethics.

It is folksy, is it not?

However , there may be other far more worrying trends behind this deluge, which now has pride of place in our spam cans. One of those is the advent, or rather, the misuse of AI, which will be the topic of another future post.

This post will not invite you to be a keynote speaker on varieties of horseradish in Timbuctoo. It was not written by a bot but by two bearded, spectacled old geezers. You can trust us, as we are doctors.