Opening Talk by Carl Heneghan given at the EBM Live Conference, 24th June 2026

Share Trust the Evidence

There was a time when evidence-based medicine had a simple mission: bring evidence to the bedside. When David Sackett founded Oxford’s CEBM in 1995, the problem seemed obvious: Doctors were making decisions with too little reliable evidence.

A 1991 BMJ editorial suggested that only 15 per cent of medical interventions were evidence-based. Sackett’s response was characteristic: “Let’s measure it.” The result? More than 80 per cent of inpatient decisions were supported by evidence. The problem was not a lack of evidence; It was the clinicians’ ability to find, appraise and apply it.

Thirty years later, the problem has changed entirely.

Today, medicine is drowning in evidence: PubMed indexed around 450,000 articles in 1995; by 2025, that figure has risen to almost 1.9 million a year. More than three million papers are now published annually across the scientific literature.

The uncomfortable truth is that evidence-based medicine succeeded so spectacularly that it created new problems. We built an enormous evidence ecosystem, but failed to ensure that all of it was useful, reliable or relevant - quantity overwhelmed quality.

Consequently, most research adds little value: Studies are duplicated, questions of marginal importance are pursued because they are publishable, and tiny statistically significant effects from dubious studies are celebrated despite being clinically meaningless. The literature is increasingly filled with effects so small that even minimal biases could eliminate them entirely, and statistical significance has become confused with real-world importance.

Then there is the problem of bias. The CEBM’s Catalogue of Bias documents the myriad ways research can mislead: Publication bias, reporting bias, selection bias —the list grows longer each year.

Few episodes illustrate this better than Tamiflu. For years, governments spent billions stockpiling the antiviral drug based on published evidence suggesting substantial benefits. Yet when we fought to obtain the full clinical study reports, we discovered that much of the underlying data had never been published. The visible evidence was merely the tip of the iceberg, and beneath the waterline sat thousands of pages of unseen information. When the full data emerged, many of the claimed benefits evaporated.

And then came Covid.

The pandemic was not simply a health crisis; It was a stress test for the entire evidence ecosystem. Under extraordinary pressure, science moved at an unprecedented pace: preprints proliferated, journals accelerated their publication timelines, and policymakers demanded immediate answers. The result was a torrent of low-quality information.

Evidence-based medicine was never designed to provide certainty during a rapidly evolving global emergency. Its purpose is to help us navigate uncertainty honestly.

However, modern societies have become increasingly uncomfortable with uncertainty. Politicians demand definitive answers, journalists seek simple narratives, and social media rewards confidence over caution.

This brings us to the next phase of evidence-based healthcare.

The future is not about producing ever more research - we have more than enough. The future is about identifying trustworthy evidence, communicating uncertainty clearly and ensuring that decisions reflect both evidence and values.

The goal is to provide users with trustworthy evidence while promoting transparency about uncertainty to support decision-making.

Evidence remains our best defence against error, ideology and wishful thinking. But evidence alone will never be enough: We must also know when it is reliable, when it is uncertain, and when it is simply wrong.

The challenge is no longer finding evidence; the challenge is knowing what to trust.

Below the Waterline, you can access the talk