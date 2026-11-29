Abstract

Background: Winter pressures on NHS services are predictable and recur annually. Effective preparedness requires timely planning, evidence-informed interventions, outcome evaluation, and demonstrable learning between successive winters. We assessed whether NHS organisations could provide retrospective evaluations of winter 2025–26 and prospective plans for winter 2026–27.

Methods: We conducted a descriptive documentary analysis of Freedom of Information responses to 193 requests submitted on 7 September 2026. Responses received by 10 October and 6 November were examined. We assessed the completeness of responses, classified reported interventions, and examined evidence of implementation, effectiveness and learning. National bodies were considered separately.