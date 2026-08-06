Politicians warn that the NHS faces another “winter crisis”; Public health agencies forecast respiratory viruses and hospitals prepare emergency plans. Newspapers carry familiar headlines about overwhelmed services and urgent calls for more funding. By spring, the crisis has faded—until the following year, when the cycle begins again.

No sensible person disputes that winter places extra pressure on health services. Seasonal mortality has been recognised since John Graunt examined London’s Bills of Mortality in the seventeenth century, while William Farr later transformed mortality statistics into a science. Winter has always been harder than summer.

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The real question is different: How has a predictable seasonal pattern become an annual national emergency?

A question that led to TTE’s Bricks Series. The name is deliberate: Every building rests on foundations, and before judging the structure above ground, we should first examine the bricks beneath it.

Across Bricks 5.1 to 5.7, hundreds of Freedom of Information requests have explored those foundations—not to prove or disprove any conclusion, but to ask whether the evidence supporting the modern winter crisis narrative is as robust as the public has been led to believe.

The investigation naturally falls into six interconnected themes.

The first theme is winter mortality itself.

Excess winter mortality is not controversial; it exists and always has. What is far less clear is why modern policy discussion concentrates so heavily on respiratory viruses as the principal explanation. Government responses frequently cite influenza and Covid-19 alongside underlying illness, yet they provide remarkably little analysis of the relative contribution of dementia, cardiovascular disease, frailty, delayed treatment, healthcare capacity or hospital-acquired infection. The evidence confirms that winter deaths occur; it does not automatically establish what causes them.

The second theme concerns pandemic definitions.

One might expect the word “pandemic” to have a precise operational definition. After all, pandemic preparedness justifies substantial expenditure, emergency planning, stockpiling and surveillance systems. Yet official replies produced no stable documentary definition.

Preparedness seems to be following an increasingly narrow path: a pandemic becomes an infectious disease, an infectious disease becomes a viral disease, and a viral disease narrows down to respiratory virus preparedness. This focus raises an important question: If chronic diseases result in much higher rates of routine mortality, why does planning for respiratory pandemics dominate our strategic attention?

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The third theme examines influenza and active infection.

This proved perhaps the most revealing part of the investigation. People use the word “flu” to describe almost any unpleasant respiratory illness. Clinically, influenza means something much more specific; yet even laboratory confirmation raises further questions. A positive PCR test demonstrates that influenza RNA is present in the specimen; it does not automatically prove active infection, active viral replication, or clinical illness.

After months of correspondence and an internal review, the UKHSA confirmed precisely that distinction. Clinical interpretation depends upon viral load, specimen quality, timing of sampling and the patient’s presentation. In other words, a laboratory result requires clinical context before conclusions can be drawn.

That clarification matters because surveillance statistics, modelling and planning all begin with case definitions. If the definition at the beginning of the chain remains uncertain, uncertainty inevitably travels through everything built upon it.

The fourth theme explores governance and accountability.

Who actually decides that the UK is experiencing a winter crisis? The answer is surprisingly difficult to find.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed it does not hold a single national Winter Crisis Plan. Instead, responsibility is distributed. The UKHSA provides surveillance and modelling; NHS England establishes planning requirements, and Integrated Care Boards coordinate local systems, while individual NHS Trusts develop operational plans and certify their own readiness.

The structure is extensive but significantly fragmented. Responsibility exists everywhere and simultaneously nowhere. Despite numerous Freedom of Information requests, no clear national definition of a “winter crisis” or its triggering criteria has emerged.

The fifth theme concerns planning and modelling.

NHS England’s guidance requires local organisations to prepare for baseline, moderate and extreme demand. Draft plans, stress testing, assurance statements and executive winter leads all form part of a substantial planning process. Yet these plans rely upon assumptions generated elsewhere—particularly surveillance data and influenza modelling.

This naturally raises a further question: If planning depends upon models, what assumptions underpin those models? Obtaining those assumptions forms the next stage of the investigation.

The final theme considers proportionality.

This is perhaps the most important question of all. The Bricks Series does not argue that influenza is unimportant, nor that winter pressure is imaginary. Quite the opposite. Winter illness is real; pressure on hospitals is real and excess mortality is real. However, evidence matters.

If diagnostic thresholds remain uncertain, surveillance becomes less certain; if surveillance contains uncertainty, modelling inherits it, and if modelling shapes planning, planning shapes funding, public messaging and political decision-making.

One uncertain brick may not bring down an entire building; several uncertain bricks certainly deserve inspection.

The Bricks are not arguments; they are the foundations of the winter crises. Each Brick examines one element beneath the annual winter crisis narrative: mortality, definitions, diagnosis, governance, planning, modelling and accountability. Together they ask a straightforward question that should concern every policymaker, clinician and taxpayer alike.

Does the evidence support the narrative—or has the narrative outgrown the evidence?

The answer is not yet complete. That is why our investigation continues.

Two Old Geezers summary (TOGs) from The Bricks Series (Bricks 5.1–5.7)