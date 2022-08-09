The ONS weekly reports on registered deaths in England and Wales have been above average for most of the last three months. In the week ending 29 July, there were 11,013 deaths, which is 18% above the five-year average.

The following plot is a bit busy as it goes back to 1993. It differs from the above figure as it calculates the death rates per 100,000 by adjusting for the yearly population, which has increased by over 8 million.