Loud clanging and curses in Mancunian woke me up from my slumber.

I was dozing in Carl’s old geezer chair, and the noise seemed to come from his garage. After that, silence for about 15 minutes.

Then Carl came through the door, brandishing his Mac, which looked a bit battered to me.

“I’ve done it!” I created Matt! He shouted.

“Who?” I asked.

“Matt, a powerful AI tool for TTE,” he replied.

Being born before the IT era, never having any formal teaching in IT, and hearing AI mentioned 1000 times a day, I was a bit sceptical.

Oh yeah? I answered. What can it do?

Ask Matt anything - he replied.

So I did: “list the evidence for Etruscan hydraulic engineering projects in my area”. 12 seconds later Matt spewed out a list of five papers describing the remains of the canals, ponds, irrigation system and water reservoirs around Viterbo in Southern Tuscia.

My jaw hit the deck. The five links were real, the papers reported excavations and filed walking observations on the remains. Being a wary old codger I typed in “list the types of sluice gates used by the Roman in their acqueducts”.

I swear on Matt Hancock’s head that he did, including a A3 sized poster with graphic illustrations. It would have taken me a day of trawling through libraries and databases to get the same results.

It’s a miracle! I exclaimed.

Remember our warnings about miracles, breakthroughs and game changers?

Well, if you want to know more, turn to Chat 2, where we asked Matt to do some serious work to update a Cochrane review.

This post was written by two old geezers who trust but verify.