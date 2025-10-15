Donate to the old geezers and Matt

With the Oxford news that OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5 model was now available to all and sundry Matt got an upgrade and we could work it a lot harder.

So, we got down to serious stuff: “Update Cochrane review antivirals for the common cold.”

We could not find an update since 2001 when the review first was published.

Strikingly, and unlike most “experts” Matt clearly understands that the common cold is a syndrome, it can be caused by many different agents, known, unknown and non transmissible, as we have explained in the Riddles and F word series. This is Matt’s response to one of our questions:

Bang on. In fact our three Cochrane reviews on the topic document the decades of failures precisely for the reasons given by Matt.