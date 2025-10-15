With the Oxford news that OpenAI’s flagship GPT-5 model was now available to all and sundry Matt got an upgrade and we could work it a lot harder.
So, we got down to serious stuff: “Update Cochrane review antivirals for the common cold.”
We could not find an update since 2001 when the review first was published.
Strikingly, and unlike most “experts” Matt clearly understands that the common cold is a syndrome, it can be caused by many different agents, known, unknown and non transmissible, as we have explained in the Riddles and F word series. This is Matt’s response to one of our questions:
Bang on. In fact our three Cochrane reviews on the topic document the decades of failures precisely for the reasons given by Matt.
Yes, please, we replied and got the attached table
We did not check the exhaustiveness of the search results, as something more important than the mock update came up.
Matt hinted at the confusion caused by the names describing the acute syndrome.
They are:
Common cold - common, yes, but generally attributed to human rhinovirus (HRV) as the table shows. The name does not capture the extra-respiratory components of the syndrome and tends to implicitly be attributed to one agent, reflecting the history of discovery.
Influenza-like illness (ILI). The term we use. It has a major shortcoming in giving influenza undue prominence. Its incidence is as variable as the weather, and in most cases, the influenza virus is not isolated outside its seasonal peak, usually around Christmas time.
F word - never use that, it’s rude
Why we shouldn’t use the “F Word”: the long read
Acute respiratory infection (ARI). Again, the syndrome may not have respiratory symptoms, or they may not be the most prominent. And then there is the term “infection”, which, as we have explained, fits some outbreaks but not others. Activation may fit better in some cases.
So Matt did a good job, but his limitations are that it is an algorithm without clinical experience and microbiology training.
None of the terms we use are satisfactory, because they do not encapsulate a complex and largely unknown syndrome which bugs us from cradle to doom. We do not understand it. Which is why Matt (and science) could only produce partial answers. Politicians instead produce confusion by using the F word and hiding behind it.
This post was written by two old geezers who, like Ronald Reagan, suggested the trust but verify policy.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It’s depressing that (URTI) infections are always viewed as something bad. To me that is supporting the sales pitch for vaccines and tablets.
Very well said!