Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wouter Havinga's avatar
Wouter Havinga
9h

It’s depressing that (URTI) infections are always viewed as something bad. To me that is supporting the sales pitch for vaccines and tablets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Wilson's avatar
William Wilson
9h

Very well said!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture