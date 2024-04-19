Age under one year

There have been no discernible changes in this age group since 2017. In 2023, the age-standardised mortality rates in England were 384.9 per 100,000, which is little change from 2017 (387.4).

The infant mortality rate has been declining in England & Wales since the 1980s; however, this decline has stalled. The Academy of Medical Sciences recently noted Child health is deteriorating, with infant survival stalling.

Aged 1 to 14

2023 saw the highest number of deaths in this age category: 1,030, up from 943 in 2017. At the height of the pandemic, deaths fell in 2020 to 818.

The age-standardised mortality rates increased in 2022 (2023 population data are not yet available).

The National Child Mortality Database (NCMD) was launched in April 2019. The latest report summarises child deaths up to 31 March 2023 (the data tables are here).

There were 3,743 child (0 – 17 years) deaths in England in the year ending 31 March 2023, an estimated rate of 31.8 deaths per 100,000 children (note these figures aren't age standardised as above).

The number was 8% higher than the previous year and the highest since NCMD started data collection in 2019.

The child death rate in the most deprived neighbourhoods was 48.1 per 100,000 population, more than twice that in the least deprived neighbourhoods (18.7).

The NCMD also reported on 3.271 deaths collected by Child Death Overview Panels (CDOPs) in England. The review showed a 19% increase in reports from the previous year. Just over one-third (39%) of the reviews identified modifiable factors).

The most common likely cause of death was perinatal/neonatal event (34% of reviews), followed by genetic and congenital anomalies (24%), malignancy (9%), and sudden unexpected and unexplained death (7%).

Of 496 reviews where the child was known to social care, 42% had modifiable factors. Deliberately inflicted injury, abuse or neglect had the highest proportion of reviews with modifiable factors (81%), followed by sudden unexpected and unexplained death (76%). ​​

Aged 15 to 44

If you only had access to deaths for this age group, you’d be hard-pressed to notice there was a pandemic. However, the increase since 2020 is noticeable: the highest number of deaths was observed in 2023.

The age-standardised mortality rates show no change up to age 34, with signals in those above this age from 2020 onwards that peaked in 2021. Between March 2020 and November 2021, ONS reported 27,487 all-cause deaths in under 40s, of which 4.3% were registered as due to covid. The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries reported cumulative mortality rates for 20-44 year olds were well above the 2012-2021 average.

Aged 45 to 64

2021 saw the most deaths in this age category. Levels remain high in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic.

In 2023, based on the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), The Lancet reported from 3rd June 2022 to 30th June 2023, excess deaths for all causes were relatively greatest for 50–64-year-olds (15% higher than expected), compared with 11% higher for 25–49 and about 9% higher for over 65-year-olds.

Over this time, all cardiovascular diseases (12%), heart failure (20%), ischaemic heart diseases (15%), liver diseases (19%), acute respiratory infections (14%), and diabetes (13%) showed relative excesses greater than deaths from all-causes of 9%.

Aged 65 to 74 years

The pandemic's effect on this age group is evident in the noticeable slope increase from week 15 of 2020.

The ASMRs also show this effect.

In 2022, the ASMRs were significantly higher for males (1,144.1 deaths per 100,000 males in England and 1,217.0 in Wales) than for females (833.2 deaths per 100,000 females in England and 924.0 in Wales). The number of deaths between females and males has decreased over the last decade to a difference of 241 deaths in 2019. In 2020, the pattern reversed, with 8,216 more deaths for males than females. In 2021 and 2022, this pattern continued, widening to 9,644 in 2021 and then narrowing to 6,968 in 2022.

Age 75 to 84 Years

The number of deaths in 2023 remains stubbornly high and only 4,000 less than the pandemic years.

Age 85+

Finally, we find evidence of increased mortality during the pandemic, presumably because of Covid.

However, since this is the only bit that fits with the Covid narrative and all the others have been conveniently ignored, should we trust even this evidence to fit with what governments and overnight experts want us to believe?

The Bills of Mortality were weekly mortality statistics in London that monitored burials from 1592 to 1595 and then continuously from 1603.

