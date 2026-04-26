Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence
Trust the Evidence Podcast
TTE Live in Rome
0:00
-10:19

TTE Live in Rome

“Counterfactuals, Covid, and the illusion of ‘lives saved’.”
Carl Heneghan's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson
Apr 26, 2026

Listen to our discussions on the latest on the Covid Inquiry’s Module 4 report - Estimating Lives Saved by the Vaccines from the L’Antica Birreria Peroni.

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L’Antica Birreria Peroni, founded in 1906 in central Rome, is one of the city’s most iconic historic beer halls. Closely tied to the Peroni brewery, it became a gathering place for locals, workers, and visitors seeking simple, hearty food and quality beer.

Over time, it has preserved its traditional character rather than chasing modern trends. The ambience is warm and nostalgic, with dark wood interiors, vintage photographs, and a lively, communal feel. It’s often busy and a bit noisy, but that’s part of its charm—an authentic Roman atmosphere where conversation, history, and beer flow together naturally, and two old geezers can be found having an Ale.

Covid Inquiry - Module report - Part 5

Covid Inquiry - Module report - Part 5

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Apr 25
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Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication.

Covid Inquiry’s Module 4 report - Estimating Lives Saved by the Vaccines: Part 4

Covid Inquiry’s Module 4 report - Estimating Lives Saved by the Vaccines: Part 4

Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan
·
Apr 24
Read full story

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