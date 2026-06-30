Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
3h

Happy to donate as well as my subscription. We are only drawing up the battle lines….come on fellow truth seekers.

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littleoldMDme's avatar
littleoldMDme
4h

Donation posted! You guys are heroes! Scientific integrity must be saved for future generations! Thank you.

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