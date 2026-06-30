For nearly four years, Trust the Evidence has stuck to a few simple principles.

We ask awkward questions, do not give up easily, and do not do personal attacks except on those who have come after us. We keep no secret archives, no hidden dossiers, no mysterious sources waiting to be weaponised. What you see is what you get.

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Judging by our readership and growing following, that approach has struck a chord.

More importantly, it may finally be having an effect. Our work now reaches Parliament, the legacy media, conferences, and countless readers who repost our articles or circulate them through their own networks. Ideas have a habit of travelling.

Since we began, we have published more than 1,300 posts and unearthed hundreds of important documents that might otherwise have remained buried. Above all, we keep asking questions, because scarcely a day passes without another official claim, regulatory contortion or statistical sleight of hand that deserves closer inspection.

None of this is easy. It takes weeks—sometimes months—to obtain documents, verify facts and assemble the evidence. We have made complex regulatory data comprehensible to ordinary readers rather than leaving it buried in impenetrable technical reports. Our regular commentators keep us honest, and we are better for it.

Have we made mistakes? Of course. Anyone doing original investigative work will. But when we get something wrong, we correct it promptly and apologise without hesitation.

We publish investigations, critiques, explainers, series and the occasional piece of satire. Sometimes, if only to make the medicine easier to swallow, we even try to make you laugh.

Everything we do has been made possible by paying subscribers, generous donors and a handful of brave whistleblowers who, quite rightly, will remain anonymous.

Which brings us to a slightly awkward point.

Tens of thousands of people read our work. Yet a surprisingly large number seem content to assume it will simply continue to appear, free of charge, forever. It won’t.

As we seem to be one of the few outlets to provide unsponsored critical information, which hopefully allows our readers to make real health decisions, we find it strange that a number of our apparent vast following seem to be happy to take our work for granted and are not willing to pay 3 pence for each post.

If our work has informed you, challenged you or helped you make better decisions, please consider supporting us. A subscription costs less than three pence per post. If you cannot subscribe, a donation helps. If you cannot donate, share our work. Every contribution matters.

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We are under no illusion that this is the easiest way to make friends. We are unlikely to receive many Christmas cards from those whose claims we scrutinise. But we are not politicians chasing votes or public relations consultants protecting reputations. We are researchers trying to hold powerful institutions to account.

Covid exposed how readily governments, regulators and much of the media abandoned scepticism in favour of conformity. Too many people appeared perfectly content to inhabit a world somewhere between Stalinist Russia and Disneyland—where inconvenient questions were discouraged, and comforting narratives took precedence over uncomfortable facts.

Our modest ambition is to help ensure that does not happen again.

If you value that work, help us continue it.

Otherwise, don’t be surprised if Matt Hancock makes a comeback.