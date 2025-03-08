On the latest Planet Normal podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player, columnists Liam Halligan and Allison Pearson speak to Professor Carl Heneghan, about the length and scope of the Covid Inquiry.

“ I do think there’s an important issue here: it’s almost like what they’re doing is pushing it so far into the future that actually it would be so divorced from the pandemic. Nobody will really care. And I have to say, if I had £200m right now in the health system, I wouldn’t be spending it on an inquiry.”.