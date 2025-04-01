Share Trust the Evidence

TTE has been publishing for over two years and has over 900 posts. The two old geezers have been studying EBM and community infections for decades, and given the number of posts we have dedicated to the pandemic, acute respiratory infections and the impending bird flu, we thought it about time we made some recommendations for future pandemics.

In no particular order:

To keep Nicola happy, we recommend masking up at all opportunities. Given the plethora of people who removed their masks to scoff their scotch eggs and slurp their pints, we recommend that research examine how best to keep a mask in place whilst eating and drinking. Also, if you are alone in a car, wear a mask.

Clearly, individuals did not adhere to the 2-metre rule. In future pandemics, the two-inch rule is recommended for the UK, as the British public does not understand measurements in metric units. On the continent, we are recommending the 2-cm rule. But only between married couples.

Sweden should no longer be recognised as an independent country because no politician can tolerate the fact that the Swedish government did little during the pandemic and fared much better afterwards.

We advocate recruiting a police force to patrol the borders between states and nations to stop respiratory viruses from crossing without authorisation. Extra training is required to police the Welsh and Scottish borders.

We recommend that those pesky signs in supermarkets that direct one-way traffic down the aisles be made permanent. That way, no one will consider it abnormal to act like an idiot amid a pandemic—particularly when they get to the beer aisle and have to return for the whiskey.

TTE geezers like a pint or two - so we endorse all pubs shutting at midnight. This way, when they bring in the early closing times - as in the UK - it’ll be 11 o'clock closing, not 10.

We also approve practising the stopping of all outdoor activities such as golf, tennis and bowling at least once a month. Because next time, we don’t think people will stay indoors 23 hours a day unless they get some practice.

We suggest that Matt Hancock, as an experienced hand, be retained to ensure the VIP lane runs even more smoothly next time; Joe Biden should be brought in to sort the NHS out, and the mayor of Leicester, with his ladder, should be put in charge of roof repairs during the forthcoming pandemic. The nosy parker who shopped him should be in charge of the thought police.

Finally, given the controversy surrounding the rule of six and its lack of compliance, we recommend that folks practice meeting with a specific number of people according to the day of the month. Therefore, given that it’s the 1st of April, you’re only allowed to meet with one person today—get practising.

Oh, and it's also about time we cut the bottom half of all bloody doors off.

The post was written by two old geezers who recommend you check the date on this post and delete your WattsUp messages every night, especially if you are in the HMG government. Normal service will resume tomorrow.