TTE has asked the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) for a further regulatory review of NHS England’s use of statistics in its July 2026 AI announcement
We examined NHS England’s supplementary release on 4th September and remain concerned that the evidence disclosed does not substantiate several important elements of the public claim and raises further questions about NHS England’s compliance with the Standards.
The data in the release shows changes in several telephone metrics during a period of multiple service changes. It is our conclusion that the attribution of those changes specifically to AI remains unestablished, even at the level of association.
OSR’s Standards exist so that members of the public can “access, scrutinise and verify” claims based on statistics and can understand their basis.
We have identified seven regulatory issues outlined in our submission.
Equality of access: the evidence was not available when the claim was made
Supporting understanding: “people” appears to have been substituted for “calls”
Supporting understanding: the released evidence does not demonstrate the “8 am rush” claim
Supporting understanding: the causal attribution to AI is not demonstrated
The denominator changed before calls reached the queue
The evidence for “maintaining patient satisfaction” remains unidentified
The subsequently released analysis does not reproduce the published 29% figure.
We have asked OSR to assess NHS England’s original announcement and subsequent response specifically against the Equality of access, Supporting understanding, and Decision making and leadership Standards, and advise what corrective action it considers necessary.
Access our letter to the Office for Statistics Regulation below the waterline.