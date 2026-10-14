Statistics, claims and AI Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan · Oct 3 Readers may recall the government’s commitment to roll out AI-driven triage. You will no doubt recall that the pivot was the latest miracle announced: that an “initial trial” at a general practice in Sussex had produced a 29% reduction in the number of people queuing on the phone. The figure was repeated widely in the media and presented as evidence that AI could help solve the notorious 8 a.m. scramble for GP appointments. Read full story

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TTE has asked the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) for a further regulatory review of NHS England’s use of statistics in its July 2026 AI announcement

We examined NHS England’s supplementary release on 4th September and remain concerned that the evidence disclosed does not substantiate several important elements of the public claim and raises further questions about NHS England’s compliance with the Standards.

The data in the release shows changes in several telephone metrics during a period of multiple service changes. It is our conclusion that the attribution of those changes specifically to AI remains unestablished, even at the level of association.

OSR’s Standards exist so that members of the public can “access, scrutinise and verify” claims based on statistics and can understand their basis.

We have identified seven regulatory issues outlined in our submission.

Equality of access: the evidence was not available when the claim was made Supporting understanding: “people” appears to have been substituted for “calls” Supporting understanding: the released evidence does not demonstrate the “8 am rush” claim Supporting understanding: the causal attribution to AI is not demonstrated The denominator changed before calls reached the queue The evidence for “maintaining patient satisfaction” remains unidentified The subsequently released analysis does not reproduce the published 29% figure.

We have asked OSR to assess NHS England’s original announcement and subsequent response specifically against the Equality of access, Supporting understanding, and Decision making and leadership Standards, and advise what corrective action it considers necessary.

Access our letter to the Office for Statistics Regulation below the waterline.