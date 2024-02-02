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16,891

deaths registered in the age group 15-44 in England & Wales in 2023 - an extra 2,377 deaths compared with the 14,514 deaths in 2017.

If this increase were all population growth, we estimate it would have needed to grow by 3.2 million to account for the extra deaths (in 2021, the ONS reported a population estimate of 22,784,720 for England & Wales, giving a rate of 74.1 deaths per 100,000 people).

The ONS estimates that 2023 net migration was 672,000, suggesting that some of the increase in deaths is accounted for by population growth, but not all.