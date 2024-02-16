11.6%

Influenza positivity decreased to 11.5% in week six compared with 15.4% in the previous week.

Readers of TTE will be aware that acute respiratory viruses will do their own thing and that a plethora of viruses give rise to the ubiquitous “F word.”

6.3%

Similarly, SARS-COV-2 is doing its own thing, and positivity decreased to 6.3% in week six compared with 6.9% in the previous week. It's a shame you all didn’t wear your masks this winter. But perhaps you were listening into the Inquiry when Borks Johnson, the former PM, was up on the stand. He described the guidance on face coverings as “b***cks”. There you have it: it’s all B***cks. But readers of TTE knew that all along.