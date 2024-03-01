Share Trust the Evidence

100s

The number "of WhatsApp and text messages from numerous messaging groups, including messages from prominent Welsh Government ministers, including the First Minister, and others in key advisory roles within the Welsh Government."

311

The number of questions about PCR testing sent to health authorities, ministries, and agencies around the UK by members of the public during 2020-2023. All requests were made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The responses are summarised in Riddle 6; they concern some aspects of Covid 10 positivity cut-off, definitions or changes thereof. The responses make for a sorry mix of ignorance, secrecy and patronisation.

Unknown and unverifiable

It's not really a number, but these are the number of active COVID-19 cases that tested “positive” to PCR at any one time during 2020-2023.

25

The number of MPs across four parties who wrote to the health select committee asking for an urgent investigation due to the failure to sound the alarm over Covid vacci…