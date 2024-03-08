£15.5 billion

The annual salary bill for full-time Civil Service staff has increased from March 2016 to March 2023, rising by 60 per cent from £9.7 billion to £15.5 billion (60%)

Nothing

is what you will read about influenza in this week’s media, as Figure 2 in the surveillance report shows the modest and decreasing threat posed by it this year.

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But data from two seasons were removed because of low activity - or lack of testing?

4.9%

Is the parainfluenza positivity for this week, with the highest positivity in under 5s at 10.9%. Hands up, who's never heard of parainfluenza? Of those in the know, how is it possible that the humble parainfluenza viruses have isolation rates comparable to SARS-CoV-2?