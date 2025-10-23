In TTE’s verdict on antidepressants, we highlighted the 5 million individuals who are unnecessarily on drug treatment. In cases of mild depression, the effects are clinically insignificant, and any improvements are primarily due to the placebo effect, natural recovery, or nonspecific effects.

In the comments, John Davison asks for the figures for different age groups and sexes

Links: ONS Statistics; Priory Statistics; NHS England Digital

Many surveys measure symptoms of depression using questionnaires rather than confirmed clinical diagnoses, so numbers may be an ‘over-estimate’ of diagnosed disease. Results also vary as surveys use different instruments, different thresholds, and different sample frames, so any comparisons come with a warning.

But the trends do show younger people, especially 18 to 30-year-olds, are the high-risk group for depressive symptoms.

For example, Our Future’s Health UK data reports that those aged 18-29 in the UK were over four times more likely to report symptoms of depression in the last 2 weeks than people over 80 (52% vs 13%).

The Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (APMS) in England for 2023/24 also shows that younger adults have higher prevalence rates.

The APMS also shows women consistently have a higher prevalence of “common mental health conditions” or depressive symptoms than men across all ages. Roughly 36% of women aged 16 to 24 in the APMS had a common mental health condition.

John also wanted to know the causes of milder depression. While the TTE office isn’t an expert on depression, evidence indicates that milder conditions typically arise from a combination of biological, psychological, and social/environmental factors rather than a single trigger.

Even mild symptoms can disrupt motivation, concentration, and normal functioning. If left unaddressed, mild depression may worsen, making early intervention—like lifestyle changes, therapy, and support groups—the choice over medications.

The problem, though, is that while millions are in contact with mental health services, many face long wait times: 16,522 are waiting over 18 months.

NHS England data shows that over 2 million people were in contact with mental health services at the end of August 2025. See the NHS England dashboard for the latest mental health services data.

In another comment, John S wants us to consider the time frame. His understanding is that nearly all of the RCTs are for 2-3 months of testing, yet people are prescribed these drugs for years.

Yes, John, most randomised trials of antidepressants for (mild or mild–to–moderate) depression follow participants for the acute treatment phase-typically 6 to 12 weeks, and only a minority include longer follow-up 3–6 months, and sometimes 12 months). Systematic reviews repeatedly note that RCTs tend to be short-term, and long-term data are relatively scarce.

John Davidson also says he’d be surprised if there hasn’t been an increase post-COVID.

No need to be surprised, John.

In the UK, the proportion of adults with common mental health conditions rose from roughly 17% in the mid-2000s to about 22-23% by 2023/24. The prevalence of moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms increased from around 10% pre-COVID to roughly 16% by late 2022, with primary care records showing a similar rise from under 10% to about 15-16% between 2006 and 2021.

TOGs

Over the past two decades, the prevalence of depression and related mental health conditions has been increasing.

The highest rates are observed among young women aged 16 to 24.

While access to short-term therapy is improving, waiting times continue to be a significant concern.

Most antidepressant trials evaluate outcomes over 6 to 12 weeks, with few extending beyond a year.

- The multifactorial causes of these conditions underscore the importance of integrated biological, psychological, and social approaches to treatment.

This post was written by two old geezers who find waiting times to get help unacceptable, especially since the problems were partly created or made worse by demented government responses to the plague.