Alfonso
Most “depression” is simply unhappiness, not a mysterious, spontaneous biological condition. Stop promoting the pharmacentric theory of “depression” as a biological condition. There is no “neurotransmitter imbalance”, what exists are personality traits, ie, high neuroticism. "Family history", "low self-esteem", "negative thinking patterns", "coping style", "isolation" etc, etc, all of these are symtoms of the same underlying traits that increase individual risk. Societal and political degradation, loss of community meaning, are far more important than all the factors you mention.Y ou won´t solve societal problems, or lack of meaning in life, or personality traits, with a drug.

Vivien C Buckley
I don’t understand why mental health funding is considered non essential. In the 70’s mental health help was easily accessible and covered by healthcare, with many Psychiatrists who performed actual therapy. The hospitals had well organized mental health departments. Today, few Psychiatrists exist anymore and the ones that do prescribe anti depressants with little therapy. I believe anti depressants are over prescribed which takes the place of therapy. Psychologists charge over three hundred plus for 45 minute sessions, which isn’t affordable for most people. Therapists are expensive too. Any mental health help covered by our healthcare have long waiting lists. There is obviously a need but just like our healthcare which is also suffering from lack of funding, people are left with less and less support. But, the government can spend with wild abandon and not be held accountable for the colossal waste, but that’s a whole other subject.

