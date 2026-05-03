Share Trust the Evidence

Tom, peering at a frankly unremarkable stack of bricks as if it’s the Rosetta Stone: “You do realise, don’t you, that the bottom bit of this wall is Roman.”

Carl, not even looking up: “You’ve said that every time we’ve been here since decimalisation. If it starts speaking Latin, I’ll take an interest. Until then—pipe down.”

“Another pint then?” says Tom.

“Oh, go on. Twist my arm; dislocate it if necessary.”

Pause, as the pints arrive. The Roman wall remains stoically Roman.

“Right. Where have we got to with Trust the Evidence?” says Tom.

Carl counting on fingers, losing track, starting again: “Let’s see… coercion, suppression of health info, corruption, theft, waste… and human idiocy. Don’t forget evidence abuse—Jack Dowie’s pet phrase. Einstein said that only one thing is infinite. Sadly, it’s not beer.”

“We’ve written what… over a thousand posts?” Says Tom.

“Thirteen hundred and counting. Read all over; cited in places we can’t pronounce. And yet”......

“The tanker hasn’t turned,” interrupts Tom.

“Not even a wobble,” says Carl.

Tom sips his pint thoughtfully: “Nice beer, though.”

Carl leaning in, as if about to reveal state secrets: “Be serious. What do you think?”

“I think I’m impressed,” replies Tom.

“By what?”

“The UK Parliament’s ability to spend five hours discussing something completely irrelevant while the country quietly catches fire,” replies Tom.

“Ah, yes—priorities. Like rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic, but with better catering.”

Carl, suddenly animated: “Have you heard the latest?”

“What? Has Hancock fallen down a well at last?” replies Tom.

“No, no, he’s clinging on. But NHS England is being folded into the Department and is costing, what, £700 million to over a billion in redundancy payouts. The Average payout’s about 48 grand, and the seniors get more,” says Carl.

“Well, that’s a relief. Wouldn’t want them struggling,” says Tom.

“No queues for them either. Straight to private care, gas bill sorted, pension intact.”

“Warms the heart, doesn’t it,” replies Tom.

They both sip, warmed only by the beer.

“Speaking of nonsense, what happens to Sir Jim Mackie? The superflu chap.”

“Oh, easy. House of Lords,” replies Carl.

“Naturally”, says Tom.

“Or Secretary of State for Health. That’d be fun. A bit of light chaos.”

“I just want someone—anyone—to carry the can for healthcare,“ says Tom.

“Good luck with that. The Romans left straighter lines than our accountability," replies Carl.

Tom, turning back to the wall, relieved: “At least this makes sense.”

Carl suddenly adopts a mock–interrogation tone. “Right then, time for a quick audit.”

“Go on then,” says Tom.

“Anyone seriously investigating excess mortality?”

“Nope,” replies Tom.

“Life expectancy trends?”

“Nope.”

“The bleeds linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine?”

“Nope.”

“Clawing back the billions lost in COVID support?”

“Nope,” says Tom, without looking up from his pint.

“Figured out where England ends, and Wales begins this week?”

“Depends who you ask, but… nope,” says Tom.

“Prosecuting anyone for failing the duty of care?”

“Not a soul,” says Tom.

A Long pause ensues as they both look at their pints. Then at the wall. The wall offers no comment.

Carl, brightly, as if concluding a parish meeting: “Oh, well then.”

“Yes,” says Tom.

“That’s all perfectly fine then,” replies Carl.

“Couldn’t be any better,” says Tom.

They raise their glasses to the Roman wall, which has seen worse. Then they both nod, satisfied that nothing has been resolved, and take another sip.

The Turf Tavern in Oxford is notoriously hard to find, hidden down narrow, twisting alleys that feel like a puzzle. But persist, squeeze through the tight passages, and suddenly it opens into a surprisingly spacious, characterful pub—full of history, low beams, lively chatter, and the satisfying sense you’ve earned your pint.