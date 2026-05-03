Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
9h

I wish I could've joined you at The Turf ... As it is, I'll contribute to your list of what TTE has ever done for us (yes, the hint at 'that' snippet from "The Life of Brian" is intentional) and ask: have there been investigations how many patients since Covid and Lockdowns have been using Dr Google, and how many of them have thus been able to avoid contact with NHS institutions, from GP to A & E and perhaps, one might wonder, have thus avoided contributing personally to the mortality index?

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Myra's avatar
Myra
9h

I do think the tanker is slowly turning though.

In the USA David Morens, one of Fauci’s right hand men, is being indicted for withholding and deleting documents regarding gain of function research in Wuhan.

Katy Talento has written an apology to Kennedy about ignoring the need for vaccin safety and efficacy studies (https://allbetter.substack.com/p/confessions-of-a-white-house-public?r=ylgqf&utm_medium=ios).

I agree there is still a long way to go to improve evidence based medicine, but at least there is more of a conversation.

Please keep writing!

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