The UK Covid-19 Inquiry (also known as the Hallett inquiry from the name of its Chair) released the report of its first module on 19 July 2024. Lady Hallett stressed the need for timely publication of the Inquiry findings so far to ensure an effective preparedness and response. The rationale is quoted in the first lines of the Introduction:

“This is the first report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. It examines the state of the UK’s central structures and procedures for pandemic emergency preparedness, resilience and response.

The primary duty of the state is to protect its citizens from harm. Therefore, it is the state’s duty to ensure that the UK is as properly prepared to meet threats from a lethal disease as it is from a hostile force. Both are threats to national security. “

The report is 240 pages long. It is split into 6 chapters:

Chapter 1: A brief history of epidemics and pandemics

Chapter 2: The system – institutions, structures and leadership

Chapter 3: The assessment of risk

Chapter 4: An Effective Strategy

Chapter 5: Learning from Experience

Chapter 6: A New Approach

Plus, an Introduction and 4 appendices.

We do not intend to do a precis of its content, but for each of its six chapters, we will identify what, in our view, are the salient points and offer our considerations in as many posts. There are several familiar themes running throughout the document uncertainty, qualified by it’s not “if”, it’s “when”, so let’s call it uncertain certainty, threats, attempt at managing the unknown and very little attention to scientific evidence (of good quality) or lack of.

The Introduction also makes a number of sweeping and unverifiable statements, such as the occurrence of 774 million “confirmed cases” worldwide and “Ultimately, the UK was spared worse by the individual efforts and dedication of health and social care workers and the civil and public servants who battled the pandemic; by the scientists, medics and commercial companies who researched valiantly to produce life-saving treatments and ultimately vaccines; by the local authority workers and volunteers who looked after and delivered food and medicine to elderly and vulnerable people, and who vaccinated the population; and by the emergency services, transport workers, teachers, food and medicinal industry workers and other key workers who kept the country going”.

As we review each chapter, we will point out the many errors, contradictions, biases and ultimately, “business as usual” consequences of the content.

So, enjoy the ride.

The two old geezers