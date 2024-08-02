Chapter 2 provides a helpful summary of the international surveillance structure and international and national (i.e., within the UK) links. The latter was illustrated graphically in a Figure we reproduce below.

We swear on Matt Hancok’s head that the figure is not a joke or one of our satires.

There are also separate, somewhat simpler wiring diagrams for each devolved nation: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The report also describes the functions of each of the main bodies involved in surveillance and decision-making.

The Inquiry’s observations are important. No one who gave evidence could explain why such a complicated system existed. The labyrinth of bodies was inefficient, lacked focus, cumbersome, and almost certainly had a large degree of overlap. In other words, no one was overseeing anything.

The system is further befuddled by constant reorganizations.

The Threats, Hazards, Resilience, and Contingencies subcommittee established a Pandemic Flu Readiness Board in 2017. ⁵⁰ The last time the subcommittee met was in February 2017. In July 2019, it was formally “taken out of the committee structure.” The Pandemic Flu Readiness Board was supposed to coordinate planning across the UK devolved administrations and 14 relevant UK government departments. In 2021, it was replaced by the Pandemic Diseases Capabilities Board due to acknowledgement of its fundamental structural flaws. During the Pandemic, Public Health England was abolished and replaced by the UKHSA due to structural flaws.

Similarly, Northern Ireland's civil contingencies structures underwent major reform between 2015 and 2020. Before the pandemic, the Welsh Government Resilience Team was located within the Community Safety Division. Both were regularly moved around departments within the Welsh Government and in 2021, the Welsh Resilience Team was reorganised again.

In Scotland, the Resilience Division was relocated from a directorate in the Directorate-General Constitution and External Affairs to a directorate in the Directorate-General Education and Justice. In April 2021, it was moved back to a directorate in the renamed Directorate-General Strategy and External Affairs.

Reshuffling the deck chairs creates the illusion that the system is prepared. However, the bewildering array of structures lacking institutional knowledge and subject to constant reorganization can only lead to more confusion and chaos.

The Inquiry made two recommendations in Chapter 2:

and

In a situation of uncertainty and potential great fear (which the tone of the Inquiry does nothing to alleviate), it becomes clear that only very simple, streamlined and very well-rehearsed procedures will work if, of course, the actions are based on solid evidence that they will make a difference. This bureaucratic reshuffling does not convince us, and of course, the topic of risk-benefit of any of the measures is not discussed. However, the impossibly complicated wiring diagram of Table 2 points to one of the causes of the disaster that engulfed the UK.

The diagram of Table 2 points to one of the causes of the disaster that engulfed the UK. Remember the rhetoric of pandemic preparedness that the UK was one of the best-prepared nations on the globe? The Inquiry's solution to the bewildering array of organizations and constant reorganizations is to create yet another body. TTE wonders how long it will last before it is renamed and reorganised.








