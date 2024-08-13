The chapter kicks off with a fair suggestion: ministers should question the advice they are given.

A whole series of suggestions follow from the very same people who crafted the box in which they thought and acted: Walport, Vallance, Whitty, Edmunds, and sundry civil servants.

The Inquiry identified eight problems with the quality of advice provided to politicians:

Carl was one of the experts who was asked to provide advice to the then PM Boris Johnson in September 2020, and this is what happened:

After we wrote a series of articles and posts openly critical of some prevailing views, we were censored and shunted to one side, and Tom was thrown out of two of his honorary posts. Both of us found ourselves under university complaint investigations. An NHS worker who provided us with data on hospital-acquired infections (which showed that hospitals are to be avoided if possible) was threatened with loss of his job. The same happened with an economist colleague. Paramedics who spoke to us about the Care home disaster refused to go on the record due to concerns over losing their jobs.

There is no mention of any of this in the Inquiry.

In the NHS, hear no, See no, Speak no underpins an Organizational Silence. NHS workers often face retaliation after speaking up at work, a situation described as "Orwellian." The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association considers the culture of silence and retribution a threat to NHS safety.

So, if you stick your neck out, you'll find yourself threatened to remain silent. As if this wasn’t enough, a secret government unit will spy on you and collate the information you post. Besides all these issues, challenging the advice should prove to be no problem.

The chapter has a lengthy discussion on the possible origins and consequences of groupthink (we prefer the term box thinking), but you will be delighted to know that Professor Dame Jenny Harries (Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency from April 2021) and Dr Claas Kirchhelle, expert witness on public health structures, do not think this took place, and if it did, it did not negatively affect the response.

However, the Inquiry believes there was inadequate thinking about the issues raised. We have shown in our previous posts that this is nonsense. The failure lies in the establishment’s refusal to accept wider, alternative views by people outside the circle and the repression and censorship of those who expressed those views.

So here is the solution proposed by Lady Hallett and friends:

There is a glaring contradiction in the recommendation that probably was not picked up by the box thinkers: should the red teams be “brought in from outside: or “introduce the use of red teams in the Civil Service?” Is it inside or outside, then? We think the answer lies in alternate days of access.

Post Carl’s Inquiry, take down, he penned in the Spectator, ' We needed a Covid inquiry – but this isn’t it.’ The article contains a whole section on ‘The need for a red team.’

Red teams are a point we have made repeatedly. In Carl’s Inquiry submission, he wrote, ‘Broader healthcare experience and expertise should feed into the healthcare evidence-gathering approach, and a more comprehensive range of society should be represented in decision-making. Red teaming of policy decisions should be the norm, adopting a practice that rigorously challenges plans, policies, and any assumptions. Too many government reports that lack rigour, precise methods and appropriate conclusions in line with the evidence are published.’

However, we will believe their existence when we see it. Even if the teams are formed and if they do their jobs properly, the establishment will see them as a nuisance. Trust us, we know.

Using a historical example, we warned against herd or box thinking in May 2020, but no one listened—especially the people now wringing their hands.

In the end, what does the inquiry suggest to avoid repeating the lockdown catastrophe? A new body, of course, to be summed up to the nightmarish jigsaw depicted in Chapter 2

This post was written by two old geezers who will not charge you 190,000 Pounds a day for recommendations.

In the final post in the series, we’ll sum up our thoughts in the TTE Office. As for the need for the Inquiry - we’ll leave it to Sir Humphrey Appleby to answer.