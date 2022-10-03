Our Timeline has generated a lot of interest. It aims to provide a permanent record of documents (such as position statements or briefings) used and produced to make decisions on the events surrounding the SARs-CoV-2 pandemic in the UK, set within a timeline. As we have explained, we decided to focus on specific periods (six) we thought were most important and eventful because of a shortage of resources.

We are grateful to all those who commented.

If any reader has further documents with the links produced during these six periods, we will add them to the sheet. The danger of the disappearance of the documentation is real, but we do not have the resources to download, index and curate over a thousand documents. These could be easily made available to everyone on the Open Science Framework. However, the UK Government Central Archive has been collating UK central government information such as videos, tweets and website documents since 1996.

Our enquiry in Canada got the following respon…