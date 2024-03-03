Of all the sad things in life, perhaps the saddest is a maternal death. A life snuffed out in its prime, motherless babies, wifeless husbands. For the survivors, the physical pain eventually goes, but the sadness never does.

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You can tell the bereaved (recent or not) because of the look in their eyes. Somewhere in there, something has gone, never to be replaced.

What it must be like for orphaned children growing into adults defies imagination.

The topic of this post is sad, and we are about to make you even sadder.

The National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit (NPEU), one of our past and present glories, produced a shocking report dated January of this year.

The topic is maternal deaths. Maternal means during pregnancy or within 42 days of delivery. In the UK, during 2020-2022, 272 women died of causes directly or indirectly related to their pregnancy. 21 other maternal deaths were coincidental, e.g. women who died in road traffic accidents, so they had nothing to do with their pregnancy.

Defini…