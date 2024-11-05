This morning, as a good morning present, Carl sent Tom the following announcement: UK to create world-first 'early warning system' for pandemics.

The press release comes from 3 bodies and the Secretary of State. Three of those have featured prominently in Trust the Evidence:

Tom choked on his breakfast while Carl looked on and smiled. You should read all the supporting declarations in the original press release for yourselves. However, of the many testimonials, this speaks for itself:

“Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

If we fail to prepare, we should prepare to fail. Our NHS was already on its knees when the pandemic struck, and it was hit harder than any other comparable healthcare system.

We cannot let history repeat itself. That’s why this historic partnership with Oxford Nanopore will ensure our world-leading scientists have the latest information on emerging threats at their fingertips.

As we embrace the technological revolution, our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the NHS away from analogue to digital, saving countless more lives.”

After finishing choking, Tom and Carl briefly chatted about the content. Here are the main points:

The government's partner is an Oxford-based biotech company called Nanopore. Here is its motto:

Add to this the fact that the press release considers pandemics of infectious diseases only (e.g., obesity is of no interest, excess deaths ditto), and you have the promise of further lockups if the test test test will find, find, find, as it is sure to do.

We are not sure how Mr Streeting is proposing to prepare, given the massive evidence gaps in both treatment and prevention of infectious disease spread. We are not sure he or his fellow travellers are doing anything to fill the gaps.

We are not even sure that he realises how serious a problem hospital-acquired infections are—current infections, not those from planet Zog.

Finally, Dulcis in Fundo, how is it possible that a system in which a gynae appointment takes over a year to come through is preparing to feed the pandemic frenzy? Yet, you’ll soon be able to test anywhere, anytime and have it analysed by anyone. How’s that for a solution to the waiting list problems?

This post was written by two old geezers, one of whom will only open an email from the other after finishing his breakfast.







