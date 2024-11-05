This morning, as a good morning present, Carl sent Tom the following announcement: UK to create world-first 'early warning system' for pandemics.
The press release comes from 3 bodies and the Secretary of State. Three of those have featured prominently in Trust the Evidence:
Tom choked on his breakfast while Carl looked on and smiled. You should read all the supporting declarations in the original press release for yourselves. However, of the many testimonials, this speaks for itself:
“Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
If we fail to prepare, we should prepare to fail. Our NHS was already on its knees when the pandemic struck, and it was hit harder than any other comparable healthcare system.
We cannot let history repeat itself. That’s why this historic partnership with Oxford Nanopore will ensure our world-leading scientists have the latest information on emerging threats at their fingertips.
As we embrace the technological revolution, our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the NHS away from analogue to digital, saving countless more lives.”
After finishing choking, Tom and Carl briefly chatted about the content. Here are the main points:
The government's partner is an Oxford-based biotech company called Nanopore. Here is its motto:
Add to this the fact that the press release considers pandemics of infectious diseases only (e.g., obesity is of no interest, excess deaths ditto), and you have the promise of further lockups if the test test test will find, find, find, as it is sure to do.
We are not sure how Mr Streeting is proposing to prepare, given the massive evidence gaps in both treatment and prevention of infectious disease spread. We are not sure he or his fellow travellers are doing anything to fill the gaps.
We are not even sure that he realises how serious a problem hospital-acquired infections are—current infections, not those from planet Zog.
Finally, Dulcis in Fundo, how is it possible that a system in which a gynae appointment takes over a year to come through is preparing to feed the pandemic frenzy? Yet, you’ll soon be able to test anywhere, anytime and have it analysed by anyone. How’s that for a solution to the waiting list problems?
This post was written by two old geezers, one of whom will only open an email from the other after finishing his breakfast.
My advice has always been "Don't cross your bridges until you come to them". But further "Don't even think about crossing your bridges until you actually know they are there". OK, a pandemic might appear, but we don't know what or when, so why plan for the unknown? Nuclear war may appear. Are we frantically building nuclear bunkers?
"Pandemic preparedness" is a good way to waste money, being, essentially, an oxymoron.
Eventually someone will disabuse Streeting of the belief that he is in charge of anything. His script and stage directions are from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Blair has even re-assembled some of his late 90s NHS team around Streeting to deliver another salvo of his vision of NHS improvements.
The Monday following the election, Blair had his conference (all available to watch on YouTube) where one by one most of Sir Keir Stalin’s front bench exchanged jokes and policy ideas with Blair.
Blair’s solo presentations on the 10 year plan for Britain has already manifested itself in the budget, with the heavy investments in AI. The mass genetic testing exercise in the NHS that began under the last government followed a white paper from Blair’s cabal, outlining an NHS recovery plan. So he didn’t even have to wait for Labour to win an election before taking the wheel.
In fact, Blair, with his hundreds of staff and billions in funding, was the architect of much of the CONvid response. Tiers (for fears) and the term ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ all originated from Blair.
In some respects, the NHS worked better under New Labour. But remember Blair’s target for 2 day GP waiting times when they all met it by making us phone at 8:01 for one every day, with all the ease of securing Glastonbury tickets. I think I recall a cabinet member on Question Time who was completely perplexed that the audience indicated that this system was pervasive.
That’s what happens when a bureaucratic NHS is morphed into a technocratic one. Blair keeps remarking that Prime Ministers start their term with the peak of their popularity and their lowest capability, and leave with their peak of capability and lowest popularity.
He’s now a megalomaniac, freed of the pesky business of being accountable to an electorate and is more divorced from the real world patient experience than ever before. He’s at the peak of his influence, the peak of his ignorance, and the lowest standard of ethics.
These people are as beneficial around healthcare policy making as Malaria is beneficial to a maternity ward. I shouldn’t joke or we’ll all be testing positive for an asymptomatic version of that before long.