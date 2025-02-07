To assess the amount the UKHSA paid for the H5 vaccines, we examined the data on their spending of over £25,000 in 2024. However, we quickly became sidetracked by the profligacy of their spending. We combined the data into yearly sheets to easily be searched and made available for further scrutiny (see the end of the post for the files)

Money is being wasted everywhere. For example, when searching for car parking charges, you’ll find that on June 24, Savills UK Ltd. received 147k for leasing a parking space in Leamington Spa.

In the October 24 sheet, we found that Pfizer received a total of £94.6 million from July 2024 to December. However, the amount spent to pay the balance for MODERNA BIOTECH DISTRIBUTION UK Ltd vaccines came to £257 million in the same month.

It isn’t easy to find how many doses of this vaccine have been given. The MHRA reports that as of 22 February 2023, for the UK, 4,096 Yellow Cards have been reported for the bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech, 5,108 for the bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, 57 for the COVID-19 Vaccine Novavax and 2,319 have been reported where the brand of the vaccine was not specified.

The overall reporting rate for the bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna is around 0.5 Yellow Cards per 1,000 doses administered. So, Novovax was about 114,000 doses based on 57 yellow cards. However, it is now discontinued. So, how many Spikevax are used? TTE thinks it may not be many. So, what do you get for £257 million?

Also, in October, Vodafone Ltd. received 149k for the National Pandemic Flu Service (NPFS) Resource costs. However, the rest of the sheets show that they receive 74.84k monthly. TTE wasn't aware of the NPFS, but we are now.

The NPFS comprises an online and telephony self-assessment service that determines whether the person who is ill is eligible for an antiviral medicine. Vodafone Ltd delivers the telephony channel for the NPFS Programme under an existing contract by NHS England. The NPFS will only be mobilised in the Treatment Phase of a new pandemic. So, there you have it - nearly a million quid a year for a mothballed telephone line.

In 2022, ALEXANDER MANN Solutions Ltd. received substantial amounts:£10.7 million on June 22, £ 9 million on July 22, 8.5 million on Aug 22, and on Mar 23, received £3.7 million, amongst others. Lucy Frazer (former Treasury MP ) was previously accused of a conflict of interest as her husband was the CEO of Alexander Mann. They have had a paltry £15bn government contract to supply temporary government workers.

We’ve posted the contracts as there are limited resources in the Office. TTE readers may want to pass on an eagle eye and comment on the contracts.

Ukhsa Spend 2022 617KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Phe Ukhsa Spend 2021 791KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Ukhsa Spend 2024 491KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Ukhsa Spend 2023 322KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Two old geezers wrote this post and believe someone else should be responsible for examining where all the money goes.