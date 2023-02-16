After decades spent looking at the blasted respiratory viruses, we can count the established facts on the fingers of one hand.

They exist in some form or another; they can be transmitted; they need a host to replicate; when active, they can be detrimental to infected cells, they are unstable, and transmission from one host to another is hit-and-miss and complex.

Even these simple facts are prefaced with riders like “some form or another”, “when” and “complex”.

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They can be transmitted.

Transmission experiments, even before the advent of electron microscopy, proved beyond reasonable doubt that influenza-like illness is transmissible from humans to animals (e.g. ferrets) and from one human to another. However, this transmission often happens incompletely. Experiments and real-life experiences do not obey Koch’s principle that inoculation of a healthy individual with the microorganism must lead to a repeat of the disease.

But the transmission is hit and miss

We have known since at least …