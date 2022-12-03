The BBC’s pandemic coverage has strictly followed what is now known as official science. No questions asked; just report what you are told.

One of the most incredible features of the media coverage has been the ignorance of existing research on respiratory viruses. We use ignorance as a generic term as we are unsure whether the reporters were ignoring the large existing body of knowledge or were ignorant, i.e. did not know it existed.

Now we have the latest fantastic revelation: respiratory viruses, specifically SARS-CoV-2, “survive” for days on certain types of surfaces and foodstuffs, from pastries to canned products.

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The news item is from a Food Standard Agency laboratory study carried out using credible methods: viral cultures.

Except that the final paragraph of the discussion hints that something is not quite right:

“The public may be interested in the finding that virus may persist in an infectious state, on foods and food packaging surfaces, for several days under certain common con…