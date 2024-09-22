Last week, Dr Hopkins from the UKHSA gave evidence at the Hallett Inquiry. She was asked about the evidence of the effectiveness of masks and gave the answers that you can watch here:
Observe the baroness’s body language and listen to her opening words when she is wearing different types of masks. (Watch the video through the link.)
We congratulate Dr Hop…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.